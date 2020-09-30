When is the next Grand Tour special? Trio spotted filming new challenge

With their fans on tenterhooks waiting for the next special, The Grand Tour has been spotted by numerous passers-by while in Berwick, North England.

Since the 'Seamen' special late in 2019, fans of The Grand Tour have been left waiting with bated breath for the next installment. Well, it seems that they may not have much longer left to wait, judging by photos that have surfaced on Reddit and Instagram.

Posted to Reddit by u/beerisforwinners, the photo shows the trio with an extensive camera crew on a quay near Scotland. Not only that, but it also shows a triplet of American Muscle cars, suggesting the theme for the next special.

The Grand Tour new special

With the current crisis placing severe restrictions on travel, it seems the boys have stuck to the UK for their next episode. Previously, May had said they "would not be filming locally" but with ever-changing restrictions, other plans may have been canceled.

Since the trio has been spotted in such unusual cars, many Redditors have been questioning whether this could be one of the infamous 'cheap car challenges' that the team became known for.

Unfortunately, we don't have any confirmed information regarding what the exact plot of the episode is. That having been said, the video below shows all three cars as part of a big filming convoy around Berwick, suggesting that the show will take a 'road trip' format.

The Grand Tour release date

Other posts shared by the Richard_Hammond_TR Instagram account also show the trio on the move, again seemingly in Berwick.

With Hammond's well-publicized love for all things American and V8-powered, there's a fantastic shot of him behind the wheel of his chosen vehicle. While it doesn't give us an insight into the model of the car, his trademark cheesy grin suggests the trio are still having as much fun as ever.

There's also an interesting potential spoiler from Twitter user Alan Geere, showing a piano being dropped onto a car. While the picture is somewhat fuzzy, the car does seem to be a Morris Marina, echoing a long-standing joke that originated on Top Gear, and has been carried across to TGT.

With the long-rumored Madagascar special yet to hit our screens, we may be waiting a while to see this special. Sadly, we don't have a release date for this episode but if previous performance is anything to go on, however, it will be well worth the wait.