When is shroud’s return stream on Twitch? Date, time, how to watch

On August 11, Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek revealed he would finally be returning to Twitch — here’s how you can tune into his first stream back.

In 2019, shroud became an exclusive Mixer streamer, following in the footsteps of Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins to secure a big-money payout to leave Twitch.

The fee was rumored to be in the region of $10 million — a fee that was paid out in full by Mixer following its collapse — and now, after a couple of months on the sidelines, shroud is back to where he made his name.

Shroud’s first stream will be on August 12, and here’s how you can tune in.

Time of shroud’s first Twitch stream back

Shroud made the official announcement late on August 11, with a short video of highlights, simply saying “I’m coming home.”

If you’re interested in watching the first stream, the FPS streaming legend followed up with another tweet saying “Tomorrow. 11am PST.”

Tomorrow. 11AM PST. — Michael Grzesiek (@shroud) August 11, 2020

That means you can tune in at the following times on August 12, depending on your timezone:

11am (PST)

1pm (CT)

2pm (ET)

7pm (BST)

4am (AET)

Shroud’s Twitch stream

Luckily for shroud, there is no building of a new channel like he had to face with Mixer — instead, he returns to his old Twitch channel which already boasts over 7m followers, and a ‘Subscribe’ button ready to let people in.

We’ve embedded the stream here for you, so be prepared to tune in at 11am PST so that you don’t miss any of the action.

What will shroud be playing?

It’s not yet clear what shroud will be playing in his first stream back on Twitch, but rumors have been spreading that he might be looking to go pro in Riot Games’ new FPS Valorant, so don’t be surprised to see him hitting the ranked queue all day in that.

Another common school of thought is that he’ll be landing in Verdansk once again, like so many of his peers, to try and nab some victories in Warzone.

Regardless of what he plays, though, shroud will likely have tens of thousands tuning in to his return stream — but we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.