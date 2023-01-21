Wheelchair user slammed after saying they were excited about ‘hate crime’

A content creator who uses a wheelchair is under fire on TikTok, after saying they were excited about being the victim of a “hate crime.”

In a controversial clip posted by loony.living, the TikToker said they and their friend, Alice, “just got hate crimed.” Both of them use wheelchairs, as shown in the video.

“And I’m really excited about it!” they said before bursting out laughing.

According to the content creator, someone saw the pair and yelled, “cripple.” Loony.living said they responded by yelling “yeah!” excitedly.

“It’s never happened like that before,” they said. “We’re both just really chopped that it’s finally happened. It was comical. Like, the perfect hate crime.”

The TikToker has since deleted both their video and account after facing backlash on the app via duet, stitches, and comments.

Wheelchair user faces TikTok backlash

Several content creators have now re-uploaded the video, and viewers have flooded the comment section to call out loony.living.

“This rings so tone deaf to all the people who have been physically assaulted and accosted to such a level that they have to fear for their lives,” one wrote.

“The audacity that they’re excited on getting hate crimed,” another said, adding a facepalm emoji.

“The way they’re acting like being hate crimed is a bucket list item. This is so violent tbh,” a third shared.

“I can understand not wanting to let it ruin your day, but to not only be fine with it but to be exited?” someone else commented.

Some TikTok users made their own videos in response to loony.living’s clip, with many saying that it showed their white privilege.

In response, loony.living commented on a video saying that they are “BIPOC,” which means Black, Indigenous, or person of color. However, others said that despite their identity, the TikToker’s white skin means that the world perceived them as white, affording them privilege.