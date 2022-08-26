Wheatus responds to TikTok’s viral ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ trend

Wheatus frontman Brendan B. Brown has revealed what he thinks about the viral ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ trend that’s taking over TikTok.

Many of TikTok’s most popular trends are inspired by songs both new and old, and in August it was 2000 hit ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ by Wheatus that made a comeback in a huge way on the platform.

TikTok users started using the iconic hit to expose photos of what they looked like when they were teenagers, and the results ended up being hilarious, with users garnering millions of likes and views for their takes on the trend.

A number of celebrities have even gotten involved, with people like Joe Jonas, Gwen Stefani, Jimmy Fallon, and more all going viral for showing their teenage selves.

Speaking to Alternative Press, Wheatus frontman Brendan B. Brown responded to the trend. Asked whether he thinks it matters if the meaning of the song is getting lost in translation with the trend, he responded: “It doesn’t matter, but it doesn’t matter that it doesn’t matter. [Laughs.] If you put something out there, people will see themselves the way that they see themselves in it.

“You want to talk about a hot mess? When I was a kid, I related to a movie called The Last Dragon, which is essentially a New York City urban setting for the Karate Kid story. I saw myself in that film, and if you watched this movie, you would be like, ‘How does this f**king idiot from Long Island see himself in this movie?'”

He then went on to say: “However, when you’re alone and trying to figure it all out, whatever appeals to you appeals to you. If somebody puts a picture of themselves on the hood of a police car and that’s their “dirtbag” moment, maybe they were alone in the cell that night when they were waiting to be processed.

“I don’t know what is, but I just know that it’s everyone’s right to experience it the way that they do. Now if some Republican uses it, I’m going to double middle finger it and tell them to f**k off. [Laughs.] If Matt Gaetz uses it, I’m gonna get on his Twitter account and tell him what I think about him.”

The trend is continuing to go viral on TikTok, as more people get involved to share some of the best pictures from their teenage years.