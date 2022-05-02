What’s the “this is when the feeling sinks in” sound on TikTok?

TikTok users from all around the world have heard “this is when the feeling sinks in” as they scroll through their FYP, but what song are the lyrics from? Here’s everything we know about the Taylor Swift & Soulja Boy mashup.

Since it began to gain rapid popularity several years ago, TikTok has been the home of a wide variety of viral trends — whether it be sounds, dances, or other eye-catching talents.

Sometimes those popular sounds aren’t the original, with various TikTok musicians reworking the sounds into their own art as Duke and Jones did to Louis Theroux’s “money don’t jiggle jiggle” rap.

Now, a TikToker by the name of DJ Rog has created the next viral mashup that has been stuck in the heads of over a million viewers. Here’s everything we know about the “this is when the feeling sinks in” sound.

What is the “this is when the feeling sinks in” sound on TikTok?

Thousands of people have been wondering what song the lyrics “this is when the feeling sinks in” are from, and it may be easy to be confused.

The original version of the song is ‘Come Back Be here’ by Taylor Swift. However, a TikToker by the name of DJ Rog created the viral snippet, which is a mashup of Taylor Swift’s song and ‘Teach Me How to Dougie’ by Soulja Boy.

(Click here if TikTok doesn’t load)

Hundreds of people took to his comments to echo the same thoughts — they want him to share the full mashup.

However, DJ Rog posted a few days later, acknowledging that he’s seen all the comments requesting him to post it. He went on to reveal that he attempted to post it to his Soundcloud on April Fools Day, but it was taken down due to copyright issues.

(Click here if TikTok doesn’t load)

Revealing that the mix wasn’t done very well, fans still requested the TikToker to share the song. Much to his chagrin, he did so via a live stream on the platform.

Unfortunately for those just now finding out about the song and wanting to hear it, Rog has revealed that the only place it will continue to live on is the original viral video.