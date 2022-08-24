What’s the “its corn” sound on TikTok? Young boy’s song goes viral

TikTok has been taken over by a clip of a young boy obsessing over corn-on-the-cob recently, and fans are absolutely loving it. Here’s everything we know.

When it comes to TikTok, it has continued to be the most popular platform to share short-form content, and by far the website that houses the most viral content.

The latest viral sensation is the “its corn” sound clip originally posted by TikToker RecessTherapy on August 4.

The sound was removed from the video shortly after it was uploaded, but a musician and fellow TikToker schmoyoho created a remix of the sound and gave it new life.

Here’s everything we know about the sound that is taking over TikTok.

What is the ‘It’s corn’ TikTok sound

Uploaded on August 19, Schmoyo’s remix of the sound has amassed over 20 million views, four million likes, and it’s being used in over 45,000 videos in the five days after it was uploaded.

The TikToker’s remix spruces up the song with guitar notes and a hint of harmony vocals, and it’s taken the app by storm.

Unlike most sound clips that inspire a specific style trend, nearly all of the videos using the sound are just mentioning their appreciation for the young boy’s love for corn.

One TikToker went viral for sharing her love for how “aggressive” part of the clip sounds.

While another TikToker is using the sound’s popularity to share her “corn art” with her followers.

Pop-punk duo Loveless shared their love for the sound by putting their own twist on schmoyoho’s sound, giving it their infamous pop-punk twist.

The sound is growing in popularity as well, as it’s amassed almost a thousand views in the time it took to write this article.

For more entertainment news and other viral TikTok stories, head over to our hub.