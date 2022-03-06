What’s happening on March 7 on TikTok? Guideline changes concern users

TikTok is set to implement new guidelines on the app on March 7, but some users are concerned that the new rules will lead to their accounts getting banned.

In the past, several specific dates have caused a stir on TikTok for a variety of different reasons, referencing anything from the start of a new season of a popular TV show or a trend centered around a viral song lyric.

You may have seen an increase in references to ‘March 7’ on the app, with several users making videos about their concerns over the fast-approaching date.

Many of the videos are specifically talking about soccer, with fans saying they say fear their sports accounts will be deleted as a result of TikTok guideline changes and copyright rules.

The widespread rumor has caused some users to panic, with videos about the day garnering hundreds of thousands of views.

But is there actually any truth to the rumors?

TikTok announced that they were updating their guidelines back in February, explaining that they’re: “Strengthening our policies to promote safety, security, and well-being on TikTok.”

The key points they emphasized with these new guidelines were: “Strengthening our dangerous acts and challenges policy,” “broadening our approach to eating disorders,” “adding clarity on the types of hateful ideologies prohibited on our platform,” and “expanding our policy to protect the security, integrity, availability, and reliability of our platform.”

However, there were no specific mentions in their post about adjustments to copyright rules.

On TikTok’s community guidelines page, there is a note saying that the guidelines will be updated on March 7, 2022, which is the date that many fans are referencing in their posts.

It’s not clear what impact these new guidelines will have on sports accounts, but so far, TikTok hasn’t announced any plan to mass-ban sports or fan accounts.