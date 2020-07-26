What’s Brewing? Week’s biggest drama: Jeffree Star apologizes, Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson, more

The drama isn’t stopping, and this week isn’t slowing down for anyone! From makeup mogul Jeffree Star finally addressing the scandal surrounding James Charles and Shane Dawson, to Jake Paul announcing his long-awaited fight with an ex-NBA player, it’s certainly been difficult keeping up with the chaos. We’ve got all the tea you need to stay updated amid one of the net’s most wild moments to date.

So… what’s brewing?

Jeffree Star slammed for his apology to James Charles

Who’s involved? Makeup mogul and YouTuber Jeffree Star finally opened up about the ongoing scandal surrounding himself and fellow OG influencer Shane Dawson, who beauty guru Tati Westbrook accused of “gaslighting” her into uploading her viral “Bye Sister” video exposé against James Charles in May 2019.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1aIYkgTcHBw

Shane Dawson went live in a panicked Instagram broadcast shortly after Tati’s “Breaking My Silence” video blew up; but Jeffree remained silent for so long that calls for the YouTuber to address the matter soon seemed futile.

What’s the tea? However, Star finally uploaded a video discussing the drama on July 18, openly apologizing to James for his part in the drama from 2019 (where he notably dubbed the young YouTuber a “predator”).

Why are people mad about his apology video? Despite his apology, many took issue with Star’s video, accusing him of bringing up matters like the Black Lives Matter movement as a way to detract from the accusations facing him. As a result of the backlash, he lost over 100,000 subscribers — but it doesn’t look like that outrage is bothering him, considering his recent posts on social media.

Jake Paul announces boxing match on Mike Tyson undercard

Who’s involved? YouTube star and Team 10 manager Jake Paul finally revealed his next boxing match, nearly half a year after his 1st round TKO against fellow influencer AnEson Gib in January. After teasing potential matches with names like Soulja Boy and even MMA star Dillon Danis, Paul revealed to The Athletic that his next bout will be against ex-NBA point guard Nate Robinson.

fresh outta london



tomorrow



fight announcement coming



I love y’all



the next couple months are gonna be wild pic.twitter.com/LalUADBxa3 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 23, 2020

When and where can we watch the fight? That’s not all; Paul’s fight will take place on none other than the undercard of boxing legends Mike Tyson vs Roy-Jones Jr., which is scheduled to go down on September 12 — just a little over a month away.

Former NBA guard Nate Robinson and YouTube star Jake Paul make it official: They tell me they will be fighting Sept. 12 as an undercard to Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. in California. pic.twitter.com/ClEP64JZFp — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 23, 2020

Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson will take place at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. With merely a month leading up to the fight, fans are more anxious than ever to see how Jake will fare against a top-tier athlete after taking on — and winning against — fellow influencers.

Logic retires from rapping and joins Twitch

Who’s involved? American rapper Sir Robert Bryson Hall II — otherwise known by his stage name, ‘Logic’ — revealed his surprise retirement from rap on July 16, admitting that his latest album would be his very last.

What’s the tea? However, it doesn’t look like Logic is completely done with the spotlight, announcing his exclusive, seven-figure streaming deal with popular broadcasting platform Twitch shortly thereafter.

Officially announcing my retirement with the release of “No Pressure” executive produced by No I.D. July 24th...



It’s been a great decade. Now it’s time to be a great father.



Art by @SamSpratt pic.twitter.com/stgSU6dMBt — Bobby No Pressure (@Logic301) July 16, 2020

“I’m not this rapper guy, man,” he said of his move an interview with The Verge. “I’m just a nerd. I love video games. I’m blessed enough to have millions of fans and followers. So it is a great partnership.”

While no exact numbers were revealed in regards to his signage to Twitch, it seems that Logic is no stranger to the video game world, with 100 Thieves founder Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag admitting that the rapper had wanted to partner with him years prior.

Nadeshot talks on Logic wanting to be a part of 100 Thieves pic.twitter.com/87DEjoa5gT — TAPTHATLogic (@TAPTHATLogic) July 20, 2020

For now, it looks like Logic is taking a much-needed break from the rap game to pursue his other passion — one that fans can tune into any time he goes live.

YouTubers under fire for throwing huge house party

Who’s involved? Several high-profile YouTubers and TikTok stars are coming under scrutiny after attending a massive house party in honor of TikToker Larri ‘Larray’ Merrit’s 22nd birthday. The gathering took place on the night of Tuesday, July 21, with many top personalities posting the festivities to social media — including the likes of James Charles, Tana Mongeau and more.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bVuSnCsZ1YY

Hello, backlash! Shortly thereafter, these names became the subject of controversy, with many fans and critics taking issue with the personalities gathering in such large numbers in light of the current global health crisis.

Read More: TikTok star Danielle Cohn addresses abortion rumors after leaked audio

Even YouTuber Tyler Oakley called out attendees via his Twitter account — not new behavior from the celebrity, who also took issue Jake Paul for a similar offense just a week prior.

hi @jamescharles @NikitaDragun @tanamongeau @larrayxo @charlidamelio @dixiedamelio & any others who have been partying in large groups - please consider social distancing, mask wearing, & using your huge platforms to encourage responsibility during a worldwide pandemic. https://t.co/G3CeWfk3uZ — tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) July 22, 2020

Did anyone end up responding? While many of the stars in question have yet to address the matter, Larray responded to Oakley’s Tweet about his birthday bash, writing, “I understand 100% where you’re coming from and it was a dumb thing to do. I will do better and will actually take this s*** seriously. Appreciate you, Tyler. Much love.”

i understand 100% where ur coming from & it was a dumb thing to do. I will do better & will actually take this shit seriously. appreciate you tyler much love — larri (@larrayxo) July 22, 2020

Bryce Hall comes clean about his romance with Addison Rae

Who’s involved? If there’s one couple who’s taking over TikTok, it’s definitely Bryce Hall and Addison Rae, who currently stand as two of the platform’s most popular content creators. Dubbed “Braddison” by fans, the couple have never actually confirmed their relationship, despite months of PDA and getting flirty in each other’s TikToks.

Are they *really* together? Rae has even denied dating anyone in past interviews, leading fans on a confusing wild goose chase as to the real connection between them — but thanks to a recent statement from Bryce, it looks like things have finally been cleared up.

During an episode of the Mom’s Basement podcast with FaZe Banks and KEEMSTAR, Hall admitted that he is currently “seeing” Rae, although he prefaced his answer by claiming he was “single.”

Give us the tea! “We’re testing the waters,” Hall revealed. “We were kind of a thing, back in November. We were busy — super busy. And then quarantine happened. Less busy. That’s all. ...It’s hard to find somebody out in LA, especially.”

However, fans are now calling their relationship into question yet again, thanks to a Tweet from Rae that read, “Boys are confusing.” Girl, we’re confused, too!

boys are confusing — addison rae (@whoisaddison) July 23, 2020

From the confusing situation between Bryce Hall and Addison Rae to YouTubers getting shut down for their massive house parties during the current global climate, it seems like the drama is never-ending. Do you think Larray’s apology was the right call? How do you feel about influencers broadcasting their big gatherings to fans? Let us know on Twitter @DexertoTrending and comment what you think the biggest story of this week was!

