What’s Brewing? Week’s biggest drama: Jake Paul quits YouTube, Taio Cruz bullied off TikTok, more

This week has brought internet drama to the forefront: With none other than Taio Cruz quitting TikTok after being bullied off the platform to Griffin Johnson publishing a diss track against his ex-girlfriend Dixie D’Amelio, it seems that nothing is beyond the realm of possibility, and we’ve got all the info you need to stay updated on the tea.

So… What’s brewing?

Advertisement

Jake Paul quits his YouTube vlogs

Who’s involved? Jake Paul is a popular — if somewhat divisive — face on YouTube, having catapulted to fame on the platform for his ridiculous antics like setting his pool on fire and standing on top of a news van… as well as being investigated by the FBI.

What’s the tea? Despise the controversy surrounding the youngest Paul brother, he’s managed to find success in all manner of industries, with his songs playing on the radio and even snagging a professional boxing license.

Advertisement

However, it looks like the Team 10 founder is putting his days as a YouTuber behind him, claiming that he’s going to focus on his boxing and musical careers, instead.

(Topic starts at 0:20)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BYBbnXVtqQQ

“I’m not a YouTuber anymore, I f**king suck at it, honestly I don’t put effort into it,” Jake Paul admitted in a September 23 video. “I’m a boxer and I make music now, and training takes up so much time, and then I’m just tired, and I get hit in the head so much that I can’t even think of anything creative.”

Advertisement

While we’re not sure if the headshots are completely responsible for Jake’s questionable YouTube content, it seems that he’s finally making good on the “not a YouTuber” quip he’s been throwing around since November 2019.

Read the whole story here.

Griffin Johnson takes down Dixie D’Amelio diss track

Who’s involved? TikTok stars Griffin Johnson and Dixie D’Amelio were once thick as thieves — but after some accusations of infidelity toward Griffin came to light in July, the two have since parted ways, and not everything is amicable between them.

Advertisement

What’s the tea? While Johnson appeared to make light of the situation at first, some not-so-subtle shade from his ex-girlfriend prompted him to create an apology post. However, after Dixie seemed to get close to fellow TikTokker Noah Beck, Griffin popped off in a diss track that appeared to accuse Noah of breaking bro code and Dixie of being cold-hearted.

It wasn’t long before Johnson ended up removing his diss track from Spotify, though, causing fans to scratch their heads in confusion. His reason for deleting the song? Dixie exposed his previously supposed infidelity with the “48 screenshots” she’d threatened him with beforehand in a TikTok duet — even revealing his text message “apology” to her for cheating.

It doesn’t seem that Griffin and Noah are on bad terms though, as the dudes were spotted working out together shortly thereafter. All’s well that ends well, right?

Read the whole story here.

Taio Cruz gets bullied off of TikTok

Who’s involved? The music artist behind 2009 hit ‘Dynamite’ has officially quit TikTok after only spending one week on the platform, claiming that he suffered from extreme harassment during his short time with the app.

What’s the tea? In a now-deleted TikTok post, Cruz claimed that he was leaving the app for good, explaining that “never in my life have I had a more negative experience than the past few days on here.”

Read More: PewDiePie stuns small Twitch streamer with their first ever donation

Cruz went on to further clarify his reasons for leaving in a similarly deleted Instagram post — a platform he has also removed all of his posts from — claiming that he’d even felt suicidal due to the sheer amount of harassment and bullying he’d received on TikTok.

“My body was shaking and I had suicidal thoughts,” he wrote. “I pride myself on being mentally resilient, so the fact that I was feeling that way shocked even me. Some users posted hateful, mocking videos which spurred a feedback loop of negativity, where more and more people began to join in on the mockery and hate.”

Closing his post by claiming that “social media shouldn’t be like this,” many fans came out in support of Cruz — even Dixie D’Amelio, who hit back at trolls for treating a music industry giant in such a terrible way.

y’all bullied a legit music artist (which is know for being one of the harshest industries) off tiktok in under a week...WHAT??? just be nice wtf — dixie (@dixiedamelio) September 23, 2020

Read the whole story here.

Khloe Kardashian slams hate over friendship with Addison Rae

Who’s involved? A-list celeb Khloe Kardashian and TikTok star Addison Rae have sparked an unlikely — and unusual — friendship, with the two growing rather close after their tag-team Zoom workout earlier this year.

What’s the tea? It seems that some viewers aren’t super jazzed about their relationship, though, with some calling the whole situation “creepy” after the two posted some sultry, bikini-clad pics together on Instagram.

Considering the 22-year age gap between the two women, it doesn’t come as a huge shock that some fans are finding their friendship a bit odd — but Khloe isn’t here for any of the speculation.

The Kardashian hit back at haters in a reply to an Instagram comment between two users, one of which read, “She’s 41 and she’s hanging out with 19-year-olds in swimming pools.”

“Do you suggest a better place?” she shot back. “I’m looking for ideas…”

As Addison Rae has also hit back at her haters for spreading rumors about her online, it’s safe to say that these two ladies have had it with the drama, and they’re not going to take the harassment lying down.

Read the whole story here.

Pokimane gets upset after “Among Us” dispute with xQc

Who’s involved? Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys is a huge name in the Twitch streaming world — as is Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel, with both broadcasters boasting a fairly massive fanbase.

What’s the tea? During a game of the uber-popular title “Among Us” with xQc, Poki got a bit frustrated, having not been given enough time to defend herself in the conversation and immediately getting ejected due to suspicion from her fellow players.

“That was such a last-second Andy s**t and of course, if it's xQc, we must all listen." she argued. "Literally, imagine we have three seconds to plead your case and then just boom you're dead. Not going to lie, that makes the lobby not the most enjoyable."

This isn’t the first time someone has complained about playing the game with xQc, by far, although Poki’s complaints did stir up quite a bit of drama in the Twitch community — as well as some speculation as to whether a last-minute argument on the suspected party’s part is a viable strategy for surviving in the game.

Read the whole story here.

Online harassment has become so bad that one of the music industry’s biggest giants quit TikTok, and Jake Paul actually might quit YouTube – it really does seem like anything can happen, these days. What do you think of Taio Cruz’s situation? Is online bullying getting out of hand? Is the friendship between Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae really something to be concerned about? Let us know on Twitter @DexertoTrending and comment what you think the biggest story of this week was!

Stay tuned to Dexerto for another round of What’s Brewing next week!