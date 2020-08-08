What’s Brewing? Week’s biggest drama: Dr Disrespect returns, Jake Paul's home raided by FBI, more

This week has been another bombshell for internet drama. From streaming star Dr Disrespect finally making his return on YouTube, to PewDiePie stirring up speculation with his leaked Spotify playlist, there’s a ton to catch up on — and we’ve got all the tea you need to stay up to date.

So… what’s brewing?

Advertisement

Dr Disrespect returns to streaming on YouTube

Who’s involved? For those not in the loop, Dr Disrespect — real name Guy Beahm — is a massive name in the online streaming world, standing as one of the most popular broadcasters of all time thanks to his insane production quality and humorous persona.

What’s the tea? Dr Disrespect shocked the net after Twitch permanently banned him from their platform in July — an instance that the Doc later revealed he had no explanation for.

Advertisement

Read More: Fans outraged after Emma Chamberlain followed by paparazzi

With one of Twitch’s top streamers permanently barred from broadcasting on the site, fans and critics alike waited with bated breath to find out what was next for the star — and now, it seems that he’s making his comeback in a surprising way.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CakgCPl3mlE

Where is the Doc streaming now? Dr Disrespect went live in an unexpected Instagram broadcast on August 6, which led to another impromptu stream on YouTube. The Doc’s stream was full of humorous quips at his exile from Twitch as well as his fellow streamers, and he later revealed that he’d be streaming on YouTube the very next day.

While the Two-Time champ has not made any exclusive deals with any platform so far, it seems that he will be taking to YouTube as his primary streaming platform for the foreseeable future, and has already raked in a seriously impressive amount of views in his cryptic comeback broadcast.

Advertisement

Read the whole story here.

Jake Paul’s home raided by the FBI

Who’s involved? Jake Paul is one of YouTube’s more divisive personalities, having been involved in a slew of scandals from accusations of scamming his young fans to even being involved in an Arizona looting.

What’s the tea? Despite his controversial history, the entire net was shocked to find that the Team 10 founder’s Calabasas mansion was raided by none other than the FBI on August 5, with agents confiscating a “small militia’s” worth of guns from the residence.

Advertisement

Jake Paul’s home loaded with weapons, according to video from ABC7. Several firearms were seized during the FBI raid on Jake’s mansion this morning. A small militia was at Jake’s home, according to TMZ. What are your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/cDhBdcTocW — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) August 5, 2020

While no arrests have been made in wake of the raid, reports have confirmed that the search is involved with Paul’s appearance at the Arizona looting a month prior — but some fans feel it could likewise be connected to his manager (of sorts), Izadi Armani, whose famed Graffiti Mansion was likewise raided.

Read the whole story here.

PewDiePie’s Spotify playlist stirs up controversy

Who’s involved? While YouTube is home to a plethora of famous personalities, none boasts such a massive presence as PewDiePie, the site’s most-subscribed independent creator. Garnering over 100 million subs, PewDiePie is as controversial as he is famous — and it seems like the internet can’t get enough of bringing up his divisive past.

What’s the tea? On August 4, screenshots surfaced of PewDiePie’s private Spotify playlist, which featured such hyperpop artists as Kero Kero Bonito, Rina Sawayama and even rapper Rico Nasty. Many of the artists in Pewds' playlist identify as LGBTQIA+ — and while it’s certainly a diverse lineup, quite a few critics were pressed at his music picks.

nah he aint getting flamed for his music taste he getting praised for it, but a lot of the hyperpop community just doesnt fuck w pewdiepie for his past and basically doesnt want him to listen to their music or music in the hyperpop genre — diego (@inthemudhut) August 4, 2020

Some fans urged PewDiePie to stop listening to their music, claiming that he’s previously held anti-LGBTQ+ opinions, while others argued that the YouTuber was allowed to listen to whatever he wants — but the tables quickly turned after the artists themselves got involved.

American electronic artist ‘Gupi’ reacted to the drama, writing in a pointed Tweet that they did not want PewDiePie to listen to their music and even asked that Spotify allow artists to block certain users.

How did PewDiePie respond? The YouTuber reacted to the hullabaloo in an August _ video, where he sarcastically blasted the musicians’ responses to his playlist in a scathing reply. “But you literally went through what I listen to and then went "I don't want you to listen to me!" Jeez, you sound like a baby a*s b**ch!”

Read the whole story here.

Pokimane announces an extended break from streaming

Who’s involved? Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys is another massively-famous Twitch streamer, standing as one of the site’s most popular female broadcasters due to her humorous reactions and interactions with fans.

What’s the tea? While Poki has been hinting at taking a break for some time, the star finally announced that she would be stepping back from both streaming and social media on August 5, revealing that she will be taking a month-long hiatus from the net.

This development follows controversy surrounding her choice to keep her love life online, with YouTuber ‘LeafyIsHere’ spreading rumors that she secretly has a boyfriend (although her own response to the drama was decidedly unbothered).

Although it’s unclear if Pokimane’s choice to take a break was influenced by Leafy’s video, fans are understanding of her decision and are anxiously awaiting her return. (Sorry simps — looks like Barack’s her man, now.)

Read the whole story here.

Ninja streams on Twitch for the first time since Mixer shutdown

Who’s involved? Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins is yet another massively popular streamer, having risen to fame on Twitch in association with Fortnite before heading over to the platform’s competitor, Mixer.

However, when Mixer announced its unexpected merge with Facebook Gaming in June, Blevins was just as beside himself as everyone else who’d made their home on the site — and while he streamed on YouTube following the shutdown, hadn’t made any long-term commitments with another platform.

What’s the tea? Instead, Ninja shocked the internet by returning to Twitch in a surprise broadcast on August 5, in spite of his former beef with the site (and their apparent deletion of his channel for a short while). Returning to his roots, Ninja went live with a game of Fortnite, leading fans to speculate about the specifics of his potential exclusivity with the site — although no such agreement has been filed.

Read the whole story here.

From top streamers making big comebacks to YouTubers stirring the evergreen pot of controversy, this week was chock full of drama, once again. Why do you think the FBI raided Jake Paul’s Team 10 mansion? Do you agree with the arguments surrounding PewDiePie’s Spotify playlist?Let us know on Twitter @DexertoTrending and comment what you think the biggest story of this week was!

Stay tuned to Dexerto for another round of What’s Brewing next week!