What’s Brewing? Week’s biggest drama: Charli D’Amelio reveals eating disorder, Ninja returns to Twitch & more

One of TikTok’s biggest personalities has revealed a major secret about herself, Ninja is returning to Twitch, and Logan Paul is getting heat for collaborating with rapper 6ix9ine… this week has been a doozy on all sides, and we’ve got all the tea you need to stay updated on the drama.

So… what’s brewing?

Charli D’Amelio reveals her eating disorder

Who’s involved? 16-year-old Charli D’Amelio is TikTok’s most popular content creator, boasting over 85 million followers on the app and a slew of fans on other social media sites due to her viral dancing videos.

What’s the tea? Despite her popularity and bubbly attitude, Charli has been the target for internet trolls for quite some time, and the latest outrage sparked after an Instagram tea page shared an older video of the star. The video in question showed Charli lipsyncing to Beach Bunny’s ‘Prom Queen,’ which included a lyric that said, “Count your calories.”

Needless to say, Chari’s comments were soon filled with critics piling on the young TikToker for apparently promoting disordered eating to her millions of fans — but Charli’s forthcoming response revealed a secret she hadn’t revealed to anyone.

How did Charli respond? In her apology post, Charli admitted that she suffers from an eating disorder, and has had a difficult time opening up about the issue even to her own family.

“I’ve been afraid to share that I have an eating disorder, but ultimately, I hope that by sharing this, I can help someone else,” she wrote. “I know eating disorders are something that so many people are also battling behind closed doors.”

Thus far, fans have been showing ample support to the TikTok queen in wake of her soul-baring post that has many critics rethinking their social media crusades.

Ninja returns to Twitch after Mixer shutdown

Who’s involved? Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins is one of the gaming world’s most popular personalities, best known for his massive growth on Twitch from 2017-2018 and his love of competitive Fortnite.

What’s the tea? While Ninja achieved massive success on Twitch, he and the platform had a bit of a falling out, and the star moved on to Mixer once the platform emerged as a competitor to his former home.

However, nearly a year later, Mixer shut down and merged with Facebook Gaming in a move that left many streamers shocked and upset — but it looks like Ninja had a backup plan that no one anticipated.

Where is Ninja now? While Ninja broadcast his gameplay on YouTube for a short while, he hadn’t made any exclusive commitments with any platform for some time — that is, until September 10, when he announced that he’s making a comeback to Twitch, despite their previous bad blood.

While the gaming star received a hefty ~$30 million buyout from his now-defunct Mixer contract, it doesn’t look like he’s finished streaming anytime soon — and he’s back where it all began.

Logan Paul gets heat for collabing with 6ix9ine

Who’s involved? Logan Paul is one of YouTube’s most successful — and controversial — figures, having seemingly overcome his past scandals to host a successful podcast, where he found himself interviewing the one and only Tekashi 6ix9ine in September.

What’s the tea? 6ix9ine is a divisive figure in his own right, having been accused of multiple offenses that had him facing a 47-year jail sentence. However, after informing law enforcement about others involved in his racketeering charges, the rapper was released from custody — but is now the unintended posterboy for “snitching.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rDdQs-tUYR8

Paul and ‘imPaulsive’ co-host Mike Majlak confronted 6ix9ine about these claims during their podcast episode, to which the star didn’t seem too fazed — but critics across the net are sounding off in disgust at his appearance on one of YouTube’s biggest shows.

Paul isn’t the only one facing backlash for featuring 6ix9ine on his channel, either; other creators, most notably TikTokers of the Hype House, are similarly dealing with backlash, and even fellow creators have made no bones about how they feel about the situation.

hey if you see influencers that you watch collabing with famous pedophiles for views just know they don’t care about you they just care about that sweet sweet cash 🤡 https://t.co/MTgRgAu5U0 pic.twitter.com/bAVg5Qy0SG — Danny Gonzalez (@dannygonzalez) September 9, 2020

What’s your take on the 6ix9ine drama? Do you think these creators should have collaborated with him, or not?

Pokimane makes her Twitch comeback after month-long hiatus

Who’s involved? Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys is another massive face on Twitch, boasting well over 5 million followers on the platform due to her humorous on-stream reactions and joint broadcasts with other content creators.

What’s the tea? Despite Imane’s largely positive and easygoing image, the star came under fire after YouTuber ‘LeafyisHere’ claimed that she had a secret boyfriend, somehow convincing a legion of internet trolls that they ought to feel justified in harassing her over the issue.

This, combined with creator burnout, caused Imane to take a step back from social media, which she announced in a Tweet in early August.

That’s not all; Pokimane even uploaded a lengthy apology video not long after, explaining why she keeps her relationships out of the public eye.

official return stream:

this friday 12PM PST / 3PM EST 🗓️



see you there ☺️ pic.twitter.com/CDGtqsqDx3 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) September 9, 2020

Despite the drama surrounding her on all sides, Imane announced her return to streaming on September 9 — and although she’s “nervous” about her comeback, fans can’t wait to see what she’s got in store after her lengthy break from the exhausting world of social media.

Twitch streamers beg fans for help after being stalked

Who’s involved? Sweet Anita is a popular Twitch streamer, best known for her acute Tourette’s Syndrome and the hilarious antics that arise from it.

What’s the tea? While she may be a comedic broadcaster, she uploaded a YouTube video on September _ that was anything but funny. Anita has been vocal about her experiences with a long-term stalker for quite some time, and her YouTube video expanded upon it — as well as including similar accounts from other top streamers.

Anita interviewed names like XChocoBars, Kaceytron and even Destiny, who all opened up about the frightening instances they’d endured at the hands of obsessive stalkers. The harrowing interviews culminated in a Twitter hashtag, #stopstalking, in hopes that the streamers and their fans can raise awareness to police inaction regarding the matter.

From severe internet stalking to some of Twitch’s top streamers making huge returns to the platform, this week has been chock full of surprising developments. What do you think of the outrage around Pokimane’s relationship status? Do you think the criticism against Charli D’Amelio was justified or not? Let us know on Twitter @DexertoTrending and comment what you think the biggest story of this week was!

Stay tuned to Dexerto for another round of What’s Brewing next week!