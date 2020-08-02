What’s Brewing? Week's biggest drama: Bryce Hall & Addison Rae, Pokimane's "boyfriend", more

The week may have ended, but the internet drama just doesn’t stop! From Twitch star Neekolul addressing her past arrest, Pokimane reacting to relationship rumors, and Bryce Hall finally spilling the beans about his romance with Addison Rae, we’ve got all the tea you need to stay on top of what’s going on online.

So… What’s brewing?

Neekolul responds to claims of being arrested for assault

Who’s involved? Twitch star and the “Okay Boomer” girl of TikTok fame, Nicole ‘Neekolul’ Sanchez, met a huge milestone in her career after being signed with esports org 100 Thieves — but it seems that some are trying to sabotage her success by bringing up her past.

What’s the tea? An article published on July 22 claimed that Neeko had been arrested in May 2018 for assaulting a spouse or cohabitant — a claim that Dexerto was able to verify, with Fresno court documents showing she had been arrested on charges of corporal injury.

Neeko has since responded to the incident, claiming in private messages with YouTuber ‘Scarce’ that she had not been sent to prison as the article claimed, but was instead required to complete 12 anger management classes.

“The article is talking about an incident in which there was an argument where I hit the person who was abusive to me,” she clarified. “When I hit him, it was a reaction to what was happening in the moment and how I was feeling — I knew it was escalating to where he was going to hit me, and I was genuinely angry and hating him for the way he treated me.”

Despite the 2018 incident, Neekolul has managed to escape her abusive relationship and work toward building a huge presence on social media — one that has continued to climb upward for the star.

Mr Beast’s impossible riddle solved in 8 hours

Who’s involved? Mr Beast, one of YouTube’s most popular creators and an internet philanthropist, orchestrated yet another insane challenge for his fans in the form of a seemingly impossible riddle on July 30.

Wait… a riddle? Well… sort of. Mr Beast’s challenge — one he claimed was so tough it was “the hardest riddle the internet has ever seen” — was actually a complex, 26-step puzzle, and more like a wild goose chase with a series of hints and color-coded letters along the way.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fZDUxJ-7Y4A

Despite hyping it up as a “roller coaster” of an ordeal, it looks like fans worked together to solve the impossible puzzle in just eight hours. What do you know — humanity isn’t doomed, after all!

This thing was insanely hard but there were literally discord groups with hundreds of people working on this. The riddle didn’t stand a chance 😂 — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) July 31, 2020

How did fans solve it? According to Mr Beast, players had even created a Discord channel with “hundreds of people” working on the riddle. He’s right when he said that his challenge “didn’t stand a chance” — not when there was a $100k prize up for grabs, that is.

Pokimane reacts to drama around her relationship status

Who’s involved? Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys is massive name in the streaming world, boasting over 5 million followers on both Twitch and YouTube.

Why are people obsessed with her love life? As one of the most popular female streamers on Twitch, it makes sense that fans are more than curious about her relationship status than most. However, YouTuber ‘LeafyisHere’ claimed that Poki had been hiding a boyfriend from her “simp” fans — seeming to accuse her of leading on her male viewers.

How did she respond? Thanks to Leafy’s video, the hashtag “pokimaneboyfriend” began trending on Twitter, prompting Poki to chime in on the drama — and her response was absolute gold.

Rather than dishing on her potential partner, the streamer uploaded a selfie with a cardboard cutout of Barack Obama, writing, “It’s time to come clean.”

In spite of the backlash around the entire ordeal, it doesn’t look like Poki is letting the drama get her down — and even knows how to find the fun in such an awkward situation.

PewDiePie responds to Joe Rogan’s video game comments

Who’s involved? Famous podcast host Joe Rogan incited the ire of the video game world by calling video games a “problem” and a “waste of time” during a July 26 broadcast, prompting YouTube king and noted gamer Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg to weigh in on the subject.

“Video games a real problem. You know why? Because they’re f**king fun. You do them, and they’re real exciting, but you don’t get anywhere.”



Joe Rogan has described video games as a “waste of time” for 'most people': https://t.co/8phVgmGYP9 pic.twitter.com/HGVgCfr7mh — DEXERTO.COM (@Dexerto) July 26, 2020

What did Pewds say? Kjellberg wasted no time clowning on Rogan’s comparison of video games to martial arts, initially calling him a “boomer” for the obvious generational gap between the podcast host and younger gamers.

However, PewDiePie also acknowledged that there was some truth in what Rogan had to say about the subject, and encouraged his viewers to find balance in life between their hobbies and responsibilities.

“I guess what I’m saying is, find a balance,” he mused. “By all means enjoy video games, it’s a great hobby, it’s super fun. ...But also find a balance. I think that’s what makes life fun, doing different things.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GUUnJsiQxdU

PewDiePie’s comments come in wake of other top names in the gaming space weighing in on the debate, with Ninja, Dr Lupo and more also airing their own opinions on a topic that has since gone viral across social media.

Bryce Hall finally reveals why he isn’t dating Addison Rae

Who’s involved? TikTok stars Bryce Hall and Addison Rae have been an uber-popular item among fans for quite some time, seeming to tease an undercover relationship by appearing in each other’s videos and social media posts.

What’s the tea? After a brief hiatus, ‘Braddison’ has once again taken over the net, with the TikTokers being caught out on dates by paparazzi and even engaging in not-so-subtle PDA — and the internet wants to know why they keep denying their relationship status.

Hall appeared on a July 30 episode of the ‘imPaulsive’ podcast, where he finally cleared up the confusing situation by admitting that he simply hasn’t mustered up the courage to officially ask Rae out yet.

“Honestly, I’m not like a really romantic guy,” he said. “Like, I am so bad at expressing my feelings and stuff. ...but I am gonna do something, if I decide, ‘Hey, let’s do it’ — it’s gonna be dope.”

(Topic begins at 7:32)

While it might seem odd to fans, it appears that this couple is simply taking things slow and “testing the waters” — a welcome change from the fast-paced marriage between Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul.

From TikTok’s hottest couple finally giving fans the lowdown on their relationship to Pokimane clapping back at backlash around her own love life, it seems that the internet is deeply interested in influencers’ personal affairs this week.

