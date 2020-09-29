What we know about Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry documentary

American pop icon Billie Eilish is getting her own documentary, which is set to stream next year. After being announced in 2019, the long-awaited film is finally on the horizon — and we’ve got all the details for how fans can tune in.

18-year-old Billie Eilish is nothing less than a musical sensation, having captured fans’ hearts and ears with her unique music alongside brother and producer Finneas O’Connell.

The “Bad Guy” singer garnered massive media attention after being conscripted to perform the theme song for the latest James Bond film, “No Time to Die,” and even sang the Beatles’ “Yesterday” at the 2019 Oscars.

Age is no barrier for success, it would seem, and music isn’t the only element in Eilish’s arsenal; in 2019, it was announced that Apple would be filming a documentary centering on the singer, titled “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J-MX3XDPnd8

A year later, Apple have announced a tentative release date for the film, finally giving fans a concrete time to look forward to getting an inside scoop on their favorite singer's private life.

When is the documentary coming out?

Apple’s documentary about Eilish is set to release in February 2021 — nearly two years after being initially teased in 2019.

Although an exact date wasn’t released, viewers have about five months’ wait ahead of them to watch the long-awaited film.

Where can fans watch the documentary?

“The World’s a Little Blurry” will be streamed via Apple TV+, meaning that fans who hope to get in on the action will need a subscription to the service to watch it.

However, for those not willing to shill out for a monthly subscription service, reports also state that the film will be shown in theaters — so depending on certain restrictions by region, viewers may be able to bypass the Apple TV+ subscription for a one-time charge, instead.

Directed by R.J. Cutler and produced by Darkroom, Interscope Films, This Machine and Lighthouse Management & Media, Apple’s upcoming documentary promises an exciting look inside the life of one of pop’s biggest rising stars.