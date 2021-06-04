What the heck is TikTok's mustard & watermelon craze? - Dexerto

Forget pineapple on pizza: TikTok has come up with another totally over-the-top food combination that has users scrambling to see if it’s as good (or disgusting) as people say.

In the age-old debate of whether or not mayonnaise goes with french fries or if it’s acceptable to put cheese on apple pie, another contender has entered the ring — and it’s apparently pretty tasty.

TikTok is home to a slew of challenges and trends, and a new one is quickly vying to take the throne of weirdest things we’ve ever seen on the viral video app: Mustard on watermelon.

It’s not unusual to see watermelon (or any other seasonal summer fruit, for that matter) paired with Tajin or chili sauce, but mustard is an entirely different beast — one that’s got the entire internet in an uproar lately.

Summer is here, and with it come all sorts of signature summertime foods like corn dogs, home-grilled hamburgers, and watermelon… but it seems like TikTok has decided to combine all these elements in a seriously odd way.

The app’s latest obsession is putting French’s yellow mustard on pieces of watermelon, and apparently it’s actually good — but don’t take our word for it. Grammy Award-winning music artist Lizzo was hilariously confused as to why the two actually worked well together after taking notes from TikTok star “yayayayummy’s” viral video promoting the melon/mustard pair.

It’s understandable that one would be a tad skeptical of this combo, and YouTuber-slash-news reporter Phillip DeFranco was also unsure if it was worth the hype. However, after trying it out himself, he was “mad” that it was actually good!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Philip DeFranco (@phillydefranco)

So… is it worth the hype? Every person’s taste buds are different, and what someone thinks is a rave-worthy food combo might not be everyone’s cup of tea. But sometimes, adding a little spice or savory sauce to a sweet fruit could add a certain “Je ne sais quoi” that you just can’t live without.