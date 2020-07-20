What is Witchtok? Why TikTok users want to “hex the moon”

If you’re on TikTok, you’ll know there are lots of different sides to the app; there are several different strands even within alt or straight TikTok. Witchtok is one of them, and its no joke.

You’ll know you’re on the witch side of TikTok if you see lots of dark academia or cottagecore aesthetics, wax melting and seals, rocks, and bookbinding video. These are also signs you might be on Lesbian or Craft TikTok which also dabble in similar aesthetics.

The “Witchtok” tag has more than 2 billion views, “WitchesofTikTok” has almost 700 million views and “babywitch” has more than 400 million views.

The witch community is certainly not confined to TikTok, though. Witches gather in discord servers, on Facebook groups, subreddits and on Instagram — #witchesofinstagram has 4 million posts on Instagram alone.

What happened to the moon?

In recent days, there has been drama within the witch community. A group of inexperienced witches gathered together to put a hex (a negative/harmful spell) on the Fae (inhuman creatures of folklore), and also the moon. The moon is an extremely powerful magical symbol and represents deities as well as being a source of power for many witches. Some say the coven will target the sun next.

WHAT’S GOING ON WITH THE MOON?

✨

a thread, because everyone is confused. — jupiter ✿ (@heyyadoraa) July 19, 2020

More experienced witches on Twitter and Reddit and beyond are extremely upset that a coven of baby witches have targeted not only the fae, who are a dangerous species that have the ability to curse you, but also the moon due to its power and meaning.

Some witches have theorized that any hex will backfire on the young witches and that they should be worried, rather than witches themselves. Some Twitter users have even claimed a member of the baby coven has died since the spell.

// death

one of the witches that hexed the moon allegedly died. i am begging you guys to stop messing around with this shit — 💕 ₊ ˚ · BRAY ! † 1312 🎀 (@GHOSTRULlNG) July 20, 2020

The stunt has gained attention from more than just the outraged veteran witches. Twitter threads explaining the situation have gone viral, and it has even become a meme.

Me and the boys casting a spell to unhex the moon pic.twitter.com/izKu2xdaZa — Jules (@Julian_Epp) July 19, 2020

What are the different layers of witchtok?

Content created by the witches of TikTok can come under many different banners. Often, they are baby witches; those who have only just begun their foray into magic. They are inexperienced and normally do research or protection spells only.

Some creators specialize in rocks and crystals, often using audio such as Roxanne by the Police or Rocks by Primal Scream. They often make videos on the meaning or use them in grounding in spells.

Other witches prefer to use wax. Different colors of wax denote different protections and spell bases. For example, the love spell, protection spell, and healing spell all have different colors of wax.

A selection of witches use deity patrons and will light candles to call upon their patrons. If the flame dances or goes out, it means that you have pleased or displeased your deity, or that they approve or disapprove of the path you want to take. The deities often take the form of Greco/Roman gods, but Norse gods also make an appearance.

Who should I follow?

For some spellbinding videos, some accounts to follow include "@Yokysd", who has 312k followers, @chaoticwitchaunt with 385k followers, and @okaries with 315k followers.

You can also find more magical content by following popular hashtags including #witchtok, #witchesoftiktok #babywitches #witchcraft, or #pagan.