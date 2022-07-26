What is TikTok’s ‘You are like Papa’ trend? Stranger Things quote goes viral

Connor Bennett . Last updated: Jul 26, 2022

A throwback moment from Stranger Things has started taking over TikTok, but if you’ve never seen the Netflix phenomenon, you may be left in the dark. So, here’s what you need to know.

As TikTok has expanded beyond being a platform just for dance routines and lipsyncing to songs, pretty much anything can go viral these days – and it usually does.

Many of these trends can be attributed to different sounds, which range from song remixes and quotes from TV shows or movies to everything else in between. And that’s exactly what’s happened with the newest Stranger Things-themed trend.

With Season 4 of Netflix’s hit show wrapping up, fans of the spooky show have been throwing it back to Season 2 and doing their best impression of Millie Bobby Brown’s character – 11 – by throwing a teenage temper tantrum.

‘You are like Papa’ Stranger Things trend hits TikTok

If you’ve not seen Stranger Things, don’t worry, there aren’t any major spoilers here. Though, Season 2 came out in 2017, so it’s not like you haven’t had time to catch up.

Anyway, TikTok’s new favorite quote comes from episode five of the second season as Hopper and 11 get into an argument about her behavior. As their disagreement comes to a head, 11 accuses Hopper of being ‘like Papa’ – better known to Stranger Things fans as Dr. Brenner.

TikTokers have been using the quote to poke fun at themselves for forgetting about the consequences of things, with examples ranging from spending too much money while shopping, staying awake too late at night, and even making sassy comments of their own to their parents.

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

Close to 50,000 videos have been made using the sound in the last few weeks, with the trend really taking off towards the end of July as some of the more recent videos have racked up astronomical views.

It remains to be seen just how long it lasts, but given the popularity of Stranger Things, we wouldn’t be shocked if it’s around for a little while longer just yet.