What is TikTok’s viral “I’m coming back for you” trend?

TikTokers are going viral with their videos using the popular “I’m coming back for you” audio from Carly Rae Jepson’s song ‘The Loneliest Time.’

Short form video platform TikTok is the best place to go to find the latest trends and challenges that are circulating the internet. Many of the app’s most popular trends are inspired by ‘sounds,’ which can prompt people to create new viral dances, or hilarious video formats.

Throughout October, users have been making videos using the increasingly popular “I’m coming back for you baby” sound.

The audio is from the song ‘The Loneliest Time’ by Carly Rae Jepson featuring Rufus Wainwright, and TikTokers thought the lyric was the perfect inspiration for a new trend.

People have been using the sound to share things that they plan on returning for. Some are using it in a sarcastic way to talk about things that they won’t actually be coming back for, whereas others are using it to talk about their favorite things.

Carly Rae Jepson even made her own video for the trend inspired by her song, writing: “Me FaceTiming my cat every day from tour to make sure he doesn’t forget I exist.”

One user wrote in their video: “Me lying to the leftovers from dinner knowing it’s gonna rot in the fridge for weeks.”

Another said: “Me leaving my bed because I have to go to school.”

This video format has inspired thousands of people to get involved in the trend, with their videos racking up millions of views.

‘The Loneliest Time’ is continuing to spread across TikTok as more people encounter videos using the audio, and so far, the song has been used in over 100,000 videos.