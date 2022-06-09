What is TikTok’s viral ‘healthy Coke’ & how to make it

TikTok users are going viral with their videos making and trying the popular ‘healthy Coke’ recipe, with decidedly mixed reactions to the beverage. Here’s how to try it out for yourself.

Food and drink-related content is a huge TikTok staple, with new recipes and cooking hacks going viral on the app on a constant basis.

In particular, there have been a number of drinks recipes that have taken the platform by storm thanks to how bizarre they are. This has included anything from the orange juice & espresso combo, to the popular ‘dirty soda.’

The latest recipe to do the rounds on the app offers a ‘healthy’ alternative to Coke, using the key ingredient — balsamic vinegar.

Advertisement

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

The recipe naturally had some people feeling skeptical, and many have gone viral with videos of them trying the beverage for the first time. While some users claim it tastes just like an actual Coke, others have been less than impressed with the final result.

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

How to make TikTok’s ‘healthy coke’

In order to make this viral recipe, you will only need two main ingredients: balsamic vinegar, and some form of flavored sparkling water (such as LaCroix.)

Making the beverage is super simple too — just do as follows:

Put ice in a glass or cup of your choosing. Add a splash of balsamic vinegar. Fill the rest of the glass with sparkling water (note: you may want to leave some room to allow you to add more of either ingredient after you’ve tried it.) Stir together, and then give the drink a try!

There don’t seem to be specific quantities for each ingredient out there, so it might take a bit of trial and error to find what you like.

Advertisement

Although it’s not clear how much healthier this recipe is than regular Coke, some users certainly seem to be enjoying the viral recipe.