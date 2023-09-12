What is TikTok’s ‘sitting rising’ test?

TikTok has taken the ‘sitting rising’ test to the next level, claiming that the at-home physical test will determine how long one has to live.

TikTok is infamous for debuting trends that people of all ages can take part in. Whether it’s a new dance move, a tasty recipe, or a fast food hack, TikTok is always full of fun participation videos.

Luckily for those who take to TikTok trends and also enjoy bettering their health, one of the platform’s latest fads is just perfect.

Since July, the ‘sitting rising’ test has gone viral on TikTok, causing health physicians to weigh in on the benefits of its findings — but what exactly is it?

Dr. Natalie Azar explains the benefits of trying TikTok’s ‘sitting rising’ test

The ‘sitting rising’ test popularized on TikTok around July of this year. The at-home physical test takes a bit of strength and allegedly determines your lifespan.

To do the ‘sitting rising’ test, one must stand, go into a sitting cross-legged position on the floor, and then attempt to get up without using any additional limbs like your arms or hands.

If the person doing the ‘sitting rising’ test pushes on their knees to assist in getting up or places their hands on the floor to lift their body, they get points deducted on a scale of 1-10.

Here’s the kicker, if someone scores between 0 and 3 points, they are five times more likely to die within the next six years. However, for those who score between 8 and 10, they are projected to have a longer lifespan.

The ‘sitting rising’ test was also backed by Dr. Natalie Azar, who reported to the Today Show that it is “an indirect marker of your health.”

Dr. Azar continued to explain how the ability to stand, sit, and rise again without using external help from anything but your core and legs is a determining factor of one’s balance, flexibility, cardiovascular strength, and condition of muscle in the core and legs.

Those who have tried the ‘sitting rising’ test on TikTok have shared their experiences on the platform, with most people being able to complete the physical demands of standing, sitting, and getting back up again. It takes a matter of seconds and gives one an indication of their physical health, so hey, why not?

