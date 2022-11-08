What is TikTok’s ‘reverse AI filter’ trend?

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: virginia [email protected]

TikTokers are using an AI filter to edit their photos in an artsy way — but some users are worried the tool can be reversed. Here’s everything to know about this latest fad.

TikTok is the undisputed trend-setter for social media fads these days. The site has spawned a slew of viral crazes over the years, including everything from edible ‘butter boards’ to popular dances and more.

Various filters have also taken the app by storm, including the AI green screen filter that took over the TikTok community just a few months ago. Essentially, users could type out a series of text prompts and an AI would create an original image based on those words.

Now, users are utilizing AI technology to edit their photos… but some are worried that this trend could backfire in a big way.

What is TikTok’s AI art filter?

People can use TikTok’s ‘AI Art’ filter to create a heavily-edited version of any image they choose. While sometimes it’s possible to tell what the original image was, usually all recognizable details are erased, producing a fantastical painting that looks nothing like the initial pic.

Naturally, some TikTokers are using this tool to upload ‘spicy’ photos of themselves that are completely obscured by the AI filter, thus spawning a new sort of trend on the app.

Can you reverse TikTok’s AI art filter?

However, some are worried that other users can reverse the AI filter to see things they shouldn’t — but sources say not to worry about this.

No, other users can’t take your video and reverse the filter, but according to Distractify, it might still be unsafe for people to run their photos through the AI art tool.

According to the site, when users upload their pictures through the filter, they’re “uploading it to a server somewhere where it may be hacked.”

This is just the latest filter to spark concern on TikTok after a ‘hooked nose’ filter caught backlash from users when creators used it as a “confidence booster.”