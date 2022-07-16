What is TikTok’s ‘put your shoes on’ challenge? Viral trend divides internet

Georgina Smith . 5 minutes ago

Parents are going viral for pranking their kids by telling them they have to fight another child, but the popular trend has received some criticism.

TikTok is well known for the huge number of trends that have gone viral on the platform in the past, whether that’s popular dances or bizarre drink recipes. Videos participating in these trends often garner millions of views, and there are new ones going viral on the app each week.

A new trend that is sweeping social media, particularly TikTok, is what some are dubbing the ‘put your shoes on challenge.’

This trend sees parents go up to their children and claim that they are about to get into a fight with someone. They tell their child that they will have to fight the child of their opponent, and to put their shoes on to get ready.

Kids’ reactions have ranged from distress to being completely willing and ready to jump in and fight on behalf of their parents.

Videos of people participating in this prank trend have garnered millions of views on TikTok, with some of the clips even making their way onto Twitter, where many have found the challenge hilarious.

However, some have criticized the challenge in comments across social media. One Twitter user said they’re “having trouble finding this funny,” adding: “It puts the idea in children’s heads that physical violence is a reasonable way to deal with conflict.”

Another wrote: “So we just gonna ignore that this is some horrible parenting? Your kids are not meant to be your backup in a fight.”

However, videos of people participating in the prank challenge are continuing to garner millions of views on TikTok, with plenty still entertained by the trend.