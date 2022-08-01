What is TikTok’s ghost trend & how do you do it?

Georgina Smith . Last updated: Aug 01, 2022

As part of the new viral ‘ghost trend’ TikTok users are replacing people who are no longer in their lives in old photos with drawings of ghosts — here’s everything to know about the trend.

Trends and challenges form a huge part of the content that goes viral on a daily basis, with thousands of users joining in using popular effects, sounds, and memes to create videos that often garner hundreds of thousands of likes and views on TikTok.

One of the latest trends to blow up on the platform is the ghost trend, which sees users going through old photos and sharing who they’re no longer friends with.

They do this by drawing over the people that are no longer in their lives and turning them into cartoon ghosts.

Some users have had to dig into their Instagram archives to pull out photos of certain people, but it seems the trend has turned into a cathartic experience for many of those who participate.

How to do the ghost trend on TikTok

There are many different ways that you can recreate the ghost trend on TikTok, as some have been keeping their ghost drawings simple, whereas others have been getting creative with the way they look.

One of the easiest ways to draw on images is by using Snapchat. Here’s how to recreate the trend using the app:

Open Snapchat. Click on the Memories tab next to the record button, and go to ‘Camera roll.’ Select the image you want to use. In the bottom left, click on the edit button. Then, on the right side, select the pen. From here, you are able to draw ghosts on your pictures. Click ‘Share’ to download the pictures to your camera roll, then upload them to TikTok.

This trend is proving to be pretty popular on TikTok, with some videos picking up hundreds of thousands of views and likes.