What is TikTok’s Discover List? App releases new creator spotlight

TikTok is known all across the internet as a hive for creative content of all kinds — and now, the platform is celebrating its creators with a unique page to show off their talents.

TikTok’s ‘For You Page’ has introduced users to a slew of hilarious and jaw-dropping videos for some time now. It’s one of the top places where content creators go viral online, and it’s a great way to get noticed.

However, the app is now adding another way for users to get introduced to its trendsetting influencers who are changing the cultural landscape of the net — and it’s coming very soon.

What is TikTok’s new Discover List?

TikTok is unleashing a brand-new ‘Discover List’ to shine a proverbial spotlight on rising creators who are making waves on the internet.

The Discover List will feature several categories for these creators, including Innovators, Foodies, Changemakers, and more.

“Creators are the heart and soul of TikTok,” the company says of its new list. “From the pioneers driving change, to the tastemakers whipping up one-of-a-kind creations in the kitchen, to the trendsetters originating cultural moments, we’re honored that such an incredible group of creators have found a home on TikTok.”

“That’s why we created The Discover List: our first-ever list highlighting TikTok stars who are changing the game in their respective lanes — and beyond.”

What categories are on TikTok’s Discover List?

TikTok’s Discover List includes five categories for creators to get noticed. We’ve included all five categories below, including the influencers who will be featured at the outset.

From iconic, record-breaking names like Bella Poarch to trendsetters like Jalaiah Harmon, TikTok’s Discover List has something for everyone.

Icons

“Creators who need no introductions. They’re the trends and the culture. They’re well known up and down the FYP and outside of TikTok they’re changing the game for content creators everywhere. They live and breathe TikTok culture and inspire others to do the same.”

Icon Creators

Boman Martinez-Reid, @Bomanizer

Leo Gonzalez, @LeoGonzall

Christina Najjar, @tinx

Challan Trishann, @challxn

Mark Gaetano, @snarkymarky

Christopher Olsen & Ian Paget, @chris & @Ianpaget_

Juliana Olaleye, @flossybaby

Brittany Broski, @Brittany_Broski

Tabitha Brown, @iamtabithabrown

Bella Poarch, @bellapoarch

Innovators

“Creators who bring a new twist to what it means to be a content creator. They are pioneers in their fields and have a unique point of view in everything they do. They are constantly pushing boundaries — not afraid to experiment and try something new — and inspire millions with their creations.”

Innovator Creators

Foodies

“The creators who are making kitchen dreams come true on the FYP. They’re trying new things and going above and beyond in the food space. They’re not just making food, they’re creating masterpieces. The one thing they have in common is that they’re all adding their own creative spin on cuisine — and it’s all delicious.”

Foodie Creators

Jonathan Kung, @Chefjonkung

Violet Witchel, @Violet.cooks

Ahmad Alzahabi, @Thegoldenbalance

Hajar Larbah, @moribyan

Joanne Molinaro, @thekoreanvegan

Newton Nguyen, @newt

Ana M Regalado, @saltycocina

Gabrielle Williams, @gabby.jaye

Sulhee Jessica Woo, @sulheejessica

Robert Lucas, @thesweetimpact

Changemakers

“Creators who speak up and speak out. They advocate for others. They stand for something. From educating their followers, advocating for change or covering news, these creators push themselves and others every day to learn something new and to do better for the world.”

Changemaker Creators

Jesús Morales, @juixxe

Taylor Jones, @taylorcassidyj

Alexis Nelson, @alexisnikole

Joel Bervell, @joelbervell

Zachary & Patrick Valentine, @valentinebrothers

Ebony & Denise Nunez, @Team2Moms

Shirley Raines, @Beauty2thestreetz

Scarlet May, @Scarlet_may.1

Remi Bader, @remibader

James Jones, @notoriouscree

Originators

“The creators we love who create the trends we live for. They’ve started viral dances, sounds, aesthetics and more. They could be considered the heart of TikTok — they have a pulse on what makes the community tick — and they continue to make content that is iconically #ForYou.”

Originator Creators

When is TikTok’s Discover List coming out?

The TikTok Discover List goes live on October 19 — just in time for the spooky season.

Considering the sheer wealth of talent on the app, there’s no telling what kind of jaw-dropping content will be shared next… especially considering all the creative Halloween-themed trends we’ve been seeing lately.