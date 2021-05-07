What is the Zombie Woman TikTok? SixTwentySeven's viral post terrifies users - Dexerto

TikTok user SixTwentySeven’s Zombie Woman TikTok has taken over the internet, with some users believing it’s completely real. However, nobody knows if that’s the case or not.

Ever since it took off and started to dominate the internet, TikTok has been home to wacky and wonderful trends.

Like every other social media platform, it’s also been home to some incredibly viral videos as well. Some of the biggest dances from the video-sharing app have taken off and been used as reaction responses on Twitter, and you’ve got your fair share of hilarious memes as well.

However, more recently, one viral video has left some users completely terrified as it showed a ‘zombie’ roaming the streets and it’s picked up over six million views already.

The TikTok in question was posted by user SixTwentySeven – real name Ishea Brown Couch, a blogger and podcaster based in Seattle – on May 6.

In the clip, Ishea captured a woman walking around on the ground below her, screaming like something right out of The Walking Dead. The woman is in a pretty bad state as well, looking well and truly like a zombie.

“The face. Torn clothes. 3 strands of hair. Agonizing screams. I was shook,” Ishea captioned the post. “The police ended up coming to help her.”

Is the Zombie Woman TikTok real?

The video quickly spread around TikTok as some users completely bought into the woman being a zombie. Others suggested that she might have been an accident and was truly distressed.

However, some Twitter users pointed out that it could actually be part of filming for a movie by the name of KIMI, given that is being shot in Seattle this month.

According to early details about the movie, its story revolves around the global health situation and crime, so the look of the woman in the video could match up with it, especially if she was helped by police.

I was trying to figure out what it is too, and a lot of people are pointing out it might be filming for a movie called KIMI since the car plate is a Washington plate and it’s being filmed in Seattle. I really hope that’s all it is 😬 — michelle 🍒 (@mishyyfishyy13) May 6, 2021

I heard it was from the set of "Kimi" a new thriller movie filming in Seattle, no idea if it's true or not — David Cooper (@Cooper1214) May 6, 2021

There’s no way to know for certain if the TikTok in question is showing a real situation or if the theory about the movie is right.

We’ll have to wait and see if anything further comes from it, and if Ishea posts another clip clearing everything up.