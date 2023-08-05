What is the viral ‘where’s my dad’ trend on TikTok?

TikTok users are going viral with their videos using the popular ‘where’s my dad’ sound, which has sparked a new trend. Here’s everything to know about it.

TikTok is the go-to place for discovering the latest trends and challenges, with a huge portion of the platform’s viral videos featuring ‘sounds’ in the background.

While many of these sounds are songs, some can also be snippets from movies, TV shows, or even random clips, and they often go on to inspire thousands to make their own videos using the audio.

If you’re an avid TikTok user, chances are you’ve come across the ‘where’s my dad’ sound taking over the platform – here’s everything to know about the trend.

‘Where’s my dad’ TikTok trend explained

The popular audio is from a video of a 12-year-old actor named Domenic Innarella holding up a Nemo puppet and singing: “Where’s my dad? I’m all alone. I’m too small to be here on my own. I swam away, ’cause I got mad. But now I really need him. Where’s my dad?”

The clip has garnered 13.7 million views since it was posted on July 18, and thousands of TikTokers are now using the ‘where’s my dad’ sound to apply the lyrics to overwhelming, grown-up situations.

“When someone asks you to make a decision in your job but you are just a 26 year old teenager,” TikTok user traffic.tech wrote in a video that went on to get 1.3 million views.

“When I go to get my oil changed and the guy starts asking me questions about my car,” said user jessvalortiz in a post with 1.2 million views.

“Me when I have to parallel park and there are people watching,” auderpop90 wrote over her duet video, with many commenters calling it “relatable.”

The sound’s been gaining an increasing amount of attention as it spreads across For You Pages, and creators are using the endless potential of the audio to make their own versions of the trend.