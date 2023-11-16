What is the viral ‘Lemon Pie’ story on TikTok?

A story called the Lemon Pie story has gone viral on TikTok as it leaves oblivious readers in tears due to its emotional nature and shocking twist ending. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

TikTok has spawned countless fun trends that prompt millions of users to participate, such as the Roman Empire phenomenon and the hilarious spider filter prank. However, the latest craze taking over the app is undoubtedly less humorous.

Text style stories is not a new thing on the app. However, the Lemon Pie story has quickly gone viral with over 4.6 million viewers in just three days after being published.

The post has drawn comparisons to the “I peeled my orange today” story that had people similarly emotional and is the latest to touch people’s hearts.

However, the Lemon Pie story, readers argue, is even more heartwrenching than the “I peeled my orange today” story as it includes an emotional twist that no one seems coming.

What is the Lemon Pie story on TikTok?

sappoop/TikTok TikTok’s viral Lemon Pie story has been making users all across the world emotional

The Lemon Pie was shared by TikToker @sappoop and explained the story of a breakup between two young people.

It has racked up 4.6 million views in just a couple of days and started with a girl who was breaking up with her boyfriend because her “heart is in no condition to love”.

The girl explained that the boy was “perfect” but it was something she just had to do.

It was later revealed that the girl’s nickname was Lemon because they first met when the boy’s mother caught her stealing lemons from a tree by their driveway and used them to make a pie to say sorry.

“Lemon” asked the boy not to contact her again, but he couldn’t resist when he saw she wasn’t at school.

She responded with a cryptic request, writing: “Will you promise to never take me out of your heart? Will you promise when you get married, imagine me in the audience cheering for you, with tears, because I know the woman in white won’t be me.”

sappoop/TikTok Readers got to follow the boy moving on in his life after Lemon

They asked them to update them about their life, even if their number was blocked, ending the texts, “I love you. I’ll love you, forever”.

Two weeks later, Lemon’s mother texted the guy to inform them of a tragic development as she had died from coronary artery disease.

The mother said: “You were the last person she texted. I thought you’d deserve to know.”

The boy kept to his promise and texted the number, years after her death, to update Lemon on some major life events like meeting someone, proposing to her, and getting married.

He texted the number, saying: “Maybe our hearts are linked after all”. Just four months later, he said the doctor had given him two weeks left to live, so he picked some lemons from his mother’s house, as she had done, for when they’d next meet.

He ends the story by saying he wanted to make her a lemon pie to make it up to Lemon for not being able to fulfil her last wish of claiming her heart as his, but that he was looking forward to be with her again.

TikTokers in tears over viral Lemon Pie story

Several readers have taken to the app to react to the story, with many filming themselves crying as they urge other users on the app to read the story.]

Thousands of people have also commented on the original video, experssing their thoughts on the story.

One person wrote: “‘Maybe our hearts are linked after all’ tears in class.”

Someone else commented: “Who makes these… I’m sobbing at 6:20 in the morning.”

“I cried more than I peeled my orange,” another said.

Another person commented: “I knew what was coming and I still crieddddd.”