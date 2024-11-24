What is the viral Kendrick Lamar ‘Mustard’ song meme trend?

Kendrick Lamar has created an instant meme with his new song, thanks to an unexpected outburst where he loudly shouts the word “Mustard!”

The rapper, who is set to headline this year’s Super Bowl halftime show, surprised fans by dropping his highly anticipated GNX album on November 22 with no prior warning.

While many listeners were eager to find more potential viral references or disses aimed at Drake following their recent rap feud, it’s Kendrick himself who has unintentionally sparked a popular meme. This happened after a bizarre outburst during a specific part of one of his new songs.

What song does Kendrick Lamar scream Mustard on?

Kendrick Lamar screams “Mustard!” during the track ‘TV Off’ following its dramatic beat switch at around the 2-minute mark.

Though it may seem random, the over-the-top outburst from the rapper is actually a nod to DJ Mustard, who co-produced the track. The producer’s signature tag, “Mustard on the beat, ho,” plays just before he starts shouting.

Kendrick Lamar ‘Mustard’ meme trend explained

Kendrick Lamar’s unexpected shout of “Mustard!” in his song TV Off has quickly became a viral meme after fans and new listeners were both left shocked and amused.

Since the track’s release, the moment has dominated social media, particularly Twitter/X, where users have embraced the trend by quoting or using the audio clip of Kendrick’s scream.

The meme has sparked a wave of pop culture references and video clips, such as various users who have compared it to the iconic “Super Saiyan” transformation from Dragon Ball Z.

Others have included anything, from the Minions in Despicable Me, Aang from Avatar: The Last Airbender, Splinter Cell’s Snake, Spider-Man, Shrek, to SpongeBob SquarePants and more.

McDonald’s has even joined in on the fun, posting to their Twitter/X account with a playful twist on their Honey Mustard sauce, branding it with the phrase: “Honey MUSTAAAAAAAAAARRRRRRDDDDDDDD.”

Some users have even joked that Mustard should adopt the scream as his new producer tag, which might not be as unlikely as it seems.

In an interview with Billboard, Mustard stated the reference was “definitely intentional,” adding, “It’s so fire. Like, is that a new tag? I can’t wait to perform that song and hear people shouting it — everyone’s going to be saying that like crazy.”

Kendrick Lamar’s song “Not Like Us” gained massive attention during his rap feud with Drake, while the ‘BBL Drizzy’ TikTok trend also went viral after producer Metro Boomin responded to the Canadian rapper, who famously mentioned him in one of his diss tracks.