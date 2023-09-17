What is the viral “fungus” red banana that has sent the internet into a frenzy?

A Reddit user has gone viral after they revealed a photo of a strange-looking red banana, which has left people baffled as to what exactly has happened.

From creepy “Zombie” photos to TikTok users being baffled by NPC streams in the street, the internet is often left confused by strange goings around the world.

One person was left disturbed after they bought a bunch of bananas that all seemed fine apart from one in particular that appeared strange.

Article continues after ad

They posted a photo to Reddit of the peculiar-looking banana that has a vivid red substance inside.

The post has since gone viral leaving everyone to question and speculate what exactly has caused the Banana to appear this way.

Article continues after ad

Disturbing red banana goes viral due to “fungus” inside

After over 15 thousand upvotes and hundreds of comments later, the internet has been left baffled as questions fly in for the poster as they provide more information.

“Alright everyone, I did NOT eat it with the peel on, I broke it in half to inspect it after I noticed it looked weird on its tip lol,” the author said.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“The interesting part is that this one banana in particular was way slower in ripening than the rest of the bunch. It was smaller as well,” they said.

“It was weirdly small and that brown/orange thing (which is hard btw) was spread across the whole fruit,” the author said giving even more details,” the poster said.

Article continues after ad

“That’s Mokillo. You should notify the place where you got the banana,” a commentor said as many claimed it was some type of fungus.

Article continues after ad

“Holy sh*t. Some fungus then? Google says it’s not harmful though, fortunately. I was worried because I did eat the rest of the bananas sitting beside this one,” the author responded.

Some people even suspected it had been posted by a bot, so they posted a further image to confirm, featuring one of the non-believing commenters’ usernames on it.

Whether or not the Banana was harmful is certainly peculiar. In another strange happening, YouTuber Casey Neistat has discovered a massive sinkhole beneath a NYC sidewalk.

Article continues after ad