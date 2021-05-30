What is the viral ‘chip fire challenge’ on TikTok? - Dexerto

People on TikTok have popularized a simple trick involving chips to help start a fire for when you’re camping, but the trick has resulted in some dangerous incidents.

TikTok is known for its hugely viral videos, and a big portion of those videos are tricks or hacks to make people’s lives easier.

One hack in particular that’s been garnering attention on TikTok is the ‘chip fire challenge’ which, as the name suggests, involves using potato chips, ideally corn chips, as an easy way to start a fire due to their high fat content.

TikTok chip challenge is causing major fires

While the trick has been appearing on the internet and TikTok for a while, it has recently picked up a bit more traction, but this has led to some people taking the hack a little too far, and causing fires to get out of control.

On May 6, a fire broke out in the chip aisle of an Auckland supermarket, after which 60 firefighters arrived on-scene to attempt to tackle the substantial blaze.

Two charged after West Auckland Countdown chip aisle fire

https://t.co/Lwt1QclU1m pic.twitter.com/xF5NfWQ9nn — nzherald (@nzherald) May 11, 2021

Police claimed they were aware of a TikTok challenge in which people set fire to chip packets, which may have explained why this particular fire ended up happening in the chip aisle.

The potato chip trick is one that has long been used by many campers, but the popularity it gained on TikTok means that more people have started diverting from the original purpose.

The chip fire challenge isn’t the only dangerous TikTok challenge out there — a trend that involves using magnets as fake piercings has resulted in some people going to the hospital.