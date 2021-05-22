What is the Too Faced lip injection on TikTok? Magic lip gloss makeup trend returns - Dexerto

TikTok has helped a lot of different things go viral, with one of the craziest being the Too Faced lip gloss that makes it look as if you’ve had lip injections, and some users swear by them. Here’s what you need to know.

The rise of TikTok has given way to a new wave of social media stars and trends, with everything from emojis, to face filters, and more getting some love.

On top of that, a number of different products have gone wildly viral too, prompting users to run out and grab them. Who can forget the craze around the Amazon leggings or the ‘secret’ Starbucks orders.

Now, though, the Too Faced lip gloss trend is back on the rise as some make-up gurus swear by the results, even if applying the gloss does have a few itches.

What is the Too Faced TikTok lip gloss?

The trend initially picked up on TikTok back in early 2020, as posts started hyping up just how good the lip gloss was.

Some users assumed that it was all a trick and that there was some sort of face filter at play. However, as the trend picked up steam, it became clear that the lip gloss worked.

As thousands of posts show, if you apply the lip gloss, after a few minutes, your lips will look like they’ve had a few injections and look pretty plump. Though, some users have said that applying the lip gloss, while it helps, does burn a little bit, that’s part of the point.

One post, where TikToker nessaranndazzo used it on her boyfriend, said that the whole point is to make your lips tingle so that they look plumper than ever.

In the pretty hilarious post, her boyfriend described the numbness in detail but got a little annoyed as it went on. Safe to say though, the lip gloss worked.

How to get the Too Faced lip gloss that TikTok loves

Now, if you want to get your hands on them it doesn’t cost all that much and it is pretty regularly available. Plenty of makeup stores in the UK stock it for around £22.

In the US, you can get it directly from the Too Faced website, and it’s priced at around $29.

It’s a trend that hasn’t died, and pops up every now and again, so if you haven’t tried, it might be worth doing so.