What is the the TikTok Towel challenge? Impossible towel trick goes viral

A challenge in which two people hold interlocked towels and try to break free without letting go is going viral on TikTok, but is there actually a solution to this impossible task?

With TikTok being the ultimate home of viral trends right now, it seems as though every week a new challenge pops up and spreads across everyone’s For You Pages at a rapid speed.

From the Wipe It Down challenge to the Bugs Bunny challenge, the app has seen it all, but they aren’t always quite as difficult as the new Towel Challenge.

In this trend, two people facing each other grab on to two interlocked towels, and they then must try and break free of each other without once letting go of the towels.

Advertisement

Some of the videos that have gone viral so far appear to show people successfully completing the trick, such as the hugely popular Voros Twins, but not everyone is convinced they actually managed to do it, with comments reading “nice sleight of hand,” and “we all seen ’em cheat, right?”

Comments have flooded in from others who are looking to try out the challenge for themselves with a friend, trying to figure out how the people in the videos are breaking free of each other.

Unfortunately, it looks like there may not actually be a solution. Commenters pointed out across various videos that the participants appear to be quickly swapping towels, or letting go and grabbing hold of it again to give the appearance that they managed to break free.

Advertisement

Many claimed the challenge is actually impossible, due to the fact that the two people holding towels with their arms are essentially the equivalent of two interlocked rings.

So far it doesn’t look as though anyone has posted a viable solution to the puzzle, but people are getting hundreds and thousands of views and likes for their attempts.