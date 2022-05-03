What is the ‘sweet girl’ song on TikTok? Viral sound explained

If you’ve been browsing TikTok recently, you’ve probably heard the ‘sweet girl’ song sweeping the app. But where does the song come from, and why is it so popular?

When it comes to pumping out viral content, TikTok is king.

The popular video app is responsible for a slew of hot trends. Everything from baked feta pasta recipes to evening gowns and more catch fire on the app to become the next big thing.

This also holds true for music. The Grammys saw a slew of nominees that took over TikTok this past year, even sparking a debate that the award show should have a special ‘viral’ category.

Another song has begun sweeping the app — and it’s a seriously catchy tune that’s making users look up the lyrics on Google.

What is the ‘sweet girl’ song?

The official TikTok sound for the song is called ‘Sweet Giirrrrllll face beat x Father Philis.’ Thus far, it’s accrued over 123,000 uses on TikTok and counting, with thousands of users on the app getting down to the catchy beat and fun lyrics.

Of course, the main part of the song that won’t get out of everyone’s heads is the ‘Sweet Giiiirl,’ line — but Father Philis’s unique voice, paired with the song’s risque lyrics, is also leaving netizens with a laugh and a smile.

The actual song is just called ‘Face Beat’ and was created by Barbadian internet star Father Philis.

Fans might recognize Philis from his song ‘Brawling,’ which went viral last year after he released a thirty-second clip of himself rapping the lyrics. A full version of the song was later released, racking up over 2 million views at the time of writing.

This is just the latest music hit to take over TikTok. Who knows where Philis’ career will take him next… but if we know anything about the app, it’s a great way to get artists and creators under the spotlight they rightfully deserve.