What is the Picasso TikTok sound? Man goes viral with unique art compliment

TikTok has another trend going viral, this time it’s “Okay, I like it. Picasso,” stemming from a viral video by ‘reefatv.’ Here’s everything we know about it, and how creators are using it.

Time and time again, TikTok creators from around the world have proven that the short-form video app is the ultimate platform for viral trends on the internet.

Just recently we’ve seen a wide variety of trends, like this TikToker’s adorable snowboarding daughter, Catben’s unique organization skills, and even a 30-year-old country song has blown up on the platform.

Now “Okay, I like it. Picasso” has been going viral after a user by the name of ‘reefatv’ said the infamous phrase in a video that now has almost 40 million views.

What is the “Okay, I like it. Picasso.” TikTok sound?

Uploaded on January 12, 2022, ReefaTV walked past two people wrapping a car in aluminum foil on the side of the road. The TikToker asked what they were doing, in which they replied that it was an art project.

The user quickly responded: “Okay, I like it. Picasso.”

As the video went viral, viewers flooded the comments comparing the style of the video to those that went viral on Vine.

Creators quickly adapted the sound for their own viral videos, including ‘thesorrygirls’ who gained over 14 million views on their video showing off a custom side table that they built to display books.

TikTok’s father and son duo Frank and Joe Mele used the sound as a way to show Frank being happy at the idea of Joe moving out of the house.

At the time of writing, their video has almost eight million views.

While the sound itself has only been used on 156,000 videos, quite a few of the videos using it have received tens of millions of views after being uploaded. Whether or not it will continue to grow is unknown, so we’ll have to wait to see.

Until then, head over to our hub to check out more TikTok trends, viral creators, and other platform news.