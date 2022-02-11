What is the ‘Neon Moon’ TikTok trend? Brooks & Dunn remix goes viral

The ‘Neon Moon’ TikTok trend has gone viral over the last few weeks, thanks to a song from country music stars Brooks & Dunn. Here’s everything we know about it, and how creators are using it.

Since its creation in 2016, TikTok has been the home for a variety of trends. Some of the biggest trends involve a choreographed dance accompanied by a popular song, whether it’s a new release or an older song brought back to the spotlight.

We’ve seen trends bring back hits like ‘Act like you know‘ from 1996 and although the ‘talking to the moon‘ trend is powered by a recent remix, the original song is from 2010.

Advertisement

Now creators from all over the world have uploaded videos of them performing the ‘Neon Moon’ dance trend, and fans are loving it. Here’s how creators are using it.

What song is behind the Neon Moon TikTok trend?

Released in 1992, the song behind the viral trend is ‘Neon Moon’ by country music duo Brooks & Dunn. However, just like the ‘talking to the moon’ trend, it was revived with a more upbeat remix from DJ Noiz.

Read More: How to add the echo effect on TikTok

At the time of writing, the sound on TikTok has over 1.8 million videos using it.

When the sun goes down on my side of town

That lonesome feeling comes to my door

And the whole world turns blue

There’s a rundown bar ‘cross the railroad tracks

I got a table for two way in the back

Where I sit alone and think of losing you

Advertisement

(Click here if TikTok doesn’t load)

What is the Neon Moon TikTok trend?

Accompanying the viral Brooks & Dunn song in videos is a dance that involves creators moving their arms together while swaying their hips.

With over 15 million views over several videos, TikToker TylerNolan used the trend to create a ‘thirst trap’ style video.

(Click here if TikTok doesn’t load)

Popular YouTubers Rhett and Link also joined in on the fun on TikTok, complete with Rhett shaking Link’s head to match the intro to the song.

(Click here if TikTok doesn’t load)

The country music stars themselves participated in the trend as they recorded themselves doing the viral dance backstage of a concert.

Advertisement

With over 11 million views, fans have loved the fact they joined other creators with the trend.

(Click here if TikTok doesn’t load)

That’s everything we know about the viral ‘neon moon’ trend and its accompanying dance, even though we can’t show you all 1.8 million videos.

If you’d like to learn about the latest viral TikTok videos, creators, and other platform news — head over to our hub.