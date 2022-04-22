Another sound has gone viral on TikTok, this time with a focus on My Little Pony. Here’s everything we know about the popular sound and how creators are using it.

Since being founded in 2016, TikTok has been the home of a wide variety of viral videos, trends, and sounds.

Some of the most popular viral sounds are KateyLorrell’s bedpost scream and Hailey Beiber’s “leave me alone” plea.

Now a snippet of audio from a young child mentioning the upcoming My Little Pony movie has gained insane popularity with almost 300k videos uploaded using the sound.

Here’s everything we know about the popular sound and how creators are using it.

What is the My Little Pony TikTok sound?

Among the growing plethora of YouTubers is Recess Therapy, a channel hosted by Julian Shapiro-Barnum, which shows the host asking young kids on the playground a wide variety of questions for “guidance.”

While Julian posts full-length videos on his YouTube, he uploads clips on his Instagram and TikTok channels.

A snippet posted on October 7, 2021, featuring a young girl mentioning the upcoming My Little Pony movie is the source of the latest viral TikTok sound.

My Little Pony TikTok sound

The sound is rapidly growing on TikTok, and it has been used over 279k times in the span of just a few weeks.

While the sound originated from Recess Therapy on Instagram, Author Kendra Thomas brought the sound over to TikTok to promote her upcoming book release.

Since Kendra’s video, the sound quickly went viral with other creators sharing things they’re excited about.

Annaxsitar uploaded on April 19 — sharing that she only has one more month until she gets her master’s degree.

For more viral sounds and other TikTok trends, head over to our hub.