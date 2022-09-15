What is the ‘I’m so lucky picture’ trend on TikTok?

TikToker users are going viral by sharing their favorite pictures of their partners as part of the ‘I’m so lucky photo’ trend which has been garnering a lot of attention on the platform.

Short-form video platform TikTok is continuing to rise in popularity around the world, with a constant stream of new users joining to check out the app’s many viral trends.

Relationships and dating are topics that reoccur frequently when it comes to TikTok trends, as people love to share interactions with their partners, or stories from their dating life.

One of the latest relationship-themed trends to circulate the app is being dubbed the ‘I’m so lucky picture’ trend.

As part of this trend, people have been sharing pictures of their partners that make them think, ‘I’m so lucky,’ ranging from candid shots to couple selfies.

In addition to this, many people have also been asking their partners to show them what they consider to be their ‘I’m so lucky’ photo, showing screenshots of their text conversations leading up to the image reveal.

While some people’s partners picked out some adorable photos, others decided to instead pick some less than flattering snaps of their other half as a joke.

Regardless of the final photos, viewers have been loving this popular trend, and videos participating in it are garnering hundreds of thousands of likes and millions of views, as people get a glimpse into other people’s relationships.

“Sobbing, how sweet,” read one comment on a video doing the trend. “This made me cry, I’m so lonely lol,” said another.

The ‘I’m so lucky picture’ trend has been circulating on TikTok throughout 2022, but has seen a particular resurgence of popularity in August and September, so now would be the perfect time to jump in on the viral trend and share your own video with your followers.