What is the ‘I peeled my orange today’ story on TikTok?

A story containing the line “I peeled my orange today” has gone viral on TikTok after leaving viewers in tears. If you find yourself out of the loop, here’s what everyone is talking about.

TikTok has spawned countless fun trends that prompt millions of users to participate, such as the Roman Empire phenomenon and the hilarious spider filter prank. However, the latest craze taking over the app is undoubtedly less humorous.

If you’ve been scrolling through your For You Page recently, you may have come across videos of people crying while referencing a tear-jerking story containing the line “I peeled my orange today.”

What is the ‘I peeled my orange today’ story?

The story starts with a girl called Charlotte texting “Hey” to another girl called Em, who didn’t expect to see a notification from her. She then apologizes and says “I just wanted to tell you that i got into NYU,” to which Em replies: “That’s amazing… I’m so proud of you.”

TIKTOK: things.i.cant.sen

It becomes clear that the two girls used to be lovers as they talk about how Em helped with her application as they watched movies and ate cookies. Charlotte appears to still be in love with her, while her ex mentions how she once loved and cared so much but doesn’t anymore.

Things get emotional when Charlotte says “I miss when you would peel my oranges for me in the morning,” to which Em asks: “Did you learn how to do it yet?”

“No, I still get juice all over and stab my nails too deep,” Charlotte replies. Her ex tells her: “You’ll figure it out someday.”

TikTok users in tears over viral story

As the conversation continues, Charlotte tells Em that she “loves” her, while Em replies that she “loved” her too. But the one line that had TikTok users in tears is when Charlotte messages her former lover on a different day saying “I peeled my orange today.”

The message is in green rather than the usual blue one that’s associated with iMessaging, which means Em either deleted her ex’s number, or blocked her.

“Seeing the green text killed me,” one user commented. “i started sobbing AND THE MESSAGE WAS GREEN,” another one wrote. “Heart broken before we got to the green text bubble,” someone else said.

The original video of the story has gone viral with 5.8 million views so far. Many TikTokers are uploading videos of their tearful reactions to it, with some racking up thousands of likes and views.