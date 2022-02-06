What is the ‘green goddess salad’ going viral on TikTok?

TikToker Baked by Melissa went viral for her ‘green goddess salad’ recipe in the latter half of 2021, and the dish is continuing to do the rounds on the app to this day, with hundreds of people trying the recipe out for themselves.

TikTok is home to a whole range of different communities, where millions of users connect to talk about their favorite hobbies and create thousands of viral videos for people to interact with.

One community that has received an enormous amount of attention is FoodTok, where people show off their favorite recipes, baking attempts, and often their food fails.

There have been plenty of recipes that have gone viral on the platform, and the latest to do the rounds is the ‘green goddess salad’ which is proving to be immensely popular on TikTok.

TikTok’s green goddess salad recipe

The recipe appears to have first been posted by user Baked by Melissa, who initially uploaded the recipe in September of 2021.

The base of the salad includes cabbage, cucumber, green onions, and chives, and the green goddess dressing includes: Shallots, garlic, chives, olive oil, lemon juice, rice vinegar, walnuts, cashews, spinach, basil, nutritional yeast, and salt.

Since September, Melissa’s recipe has garnered over 20 million views, and it continues to be hugely popular even months later, with many uploading videos of their attempts making the dish.

Some said they tried out the recipe and loved it, while others said that they weren’t such a fan. Others decided to take it to the next level by swapping out some ingredients for others, or adding things like more garlic, jalapenos, and cheese.

People have been getting hundreds and thousands of likes for their takes on this viral recipe, and it looks like one that could remain popular online for a while, joining the ranks of dishes like the TikTok feta pasta.