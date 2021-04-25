What is the 'Corset Challenge' on TikTok? Controversial trend goes viral - Dexerto

The latest TikTok challenge sweeping the app involves tying yourself into a corset. However, despite the challenge’s popularity, it has divided opinion in terms of its safety and messages around body positivity.

With the ‘corsetchallenge’ tag having 241.5 million views, it is clear that this history-inspired trend is one of the most popular challenges on TikTok right now. The challenge itself is incredibly simple, which has led to TikTokers all over the world getting involved and several videos going viral.

The basic premise of the challenge is to wear a corset while lip-syncing to the lyrics from the song ‘Haus of Holbein’ – which is a track from the Tudor-themed musical SIX.

Specifically when lip-syncing the line: “no one wants a waist over nine inches”, TikTokers then tighten the corset and tie it up in time to this lyric.

Why are people saying the Corset Challenge is problematic?

While the Corset Challenge is popular on TikTok right now, it is also causing a lot of controversy. Social media users are claiming that the challenge is problematic for a number of reasons.

One Twitter user said that the challenge sent hypocritical messages out about body positivity:

Those girls on TikTok who lipsync "no waist should be larger than 9 inches" and crush themselves into a corset are those who keep posting about bodypositivity? — Vibes in his bitch (@hishandmythroat) March 21, 2021

While another said the challenge was triggering for people with eating disorders:

While I'm at it. Reels/tiktok trends are almost always tailor made for thin people. The whole corset trend the "waist 9 inches" some of us can't do it but are subjected to it EVERYDAY. And "don't look at it" is not a solution cause no matter where I go I have to look at it. — daddy's little daddy is learning how to cook (@bareilykibarfi) April 4, 2021

Other social media users Tweeted that the challenge was fatphobic:

i hate the tiktok corset trend so much .. “no one wants a waist over 9 inches” just say u hate fat people n go — jupiter (@hourlykeiji) March 24, 2021

Is the Corset Challenge safe?

Lingerie brand PS8, which sell their own range of corsets, said in their health and safety guide that “wearing a corset for a very extended period of time can result in muscle atrophy and lower-back pain.”

According to a medical expert, other side effects of a too-tight corset range from heartburn and abdominal pain or pressure to colon discomfort and discomfort in the lower abdomen. These experts recommend that you only wear waist training corsets for short periods of time.

Wearing corsets all day everyday for a long period of time can lead to the chest muscles (the pectoral muscle) becoming weaker, which then leads to greater reliance on corsets. you feel heartburn or pressure, this means that your waist trainer is too tight and it is recommended that you remove it immediately.

There is also the risk of breaking a rib if you wear a too-small corset and cinch it too tight. In order to avoid this, it is important to purchase a corset based on accurate bust and waist measurements.

While taking part in this challenge might be fun, what’s most important is that you participate in it safely!