What is the CookieLoL drama about? League streamer allegations explained

On April 12, 2023, a 90-page long document was posted that raised a series of allegations against League of Legends streamer CookieLoL. These include accusations of scamming viewers out of money, lying to sponsors, making inappropriate posts in his own community Discord server toward viewers, and “flirting” with minors.

CookieLoL has amassed a large following over the course of his time as a Twitch streamer. He’s mainly been focused on streaming League of Legends and has built his following based around educational content for the game.

Article continues after ad

He’s also a former LoL pro player and, though he’s long since retired, he’s remained near the top of the ranked ladder and built his brand on being a high level player. However, a recent set of allegations have landed the streamer in hot water.

A document put together by several former and current community members alleges that Cookie has “betrayed and lied to community members, friends, and employees,” “made his Discord server an unsafe place for his younger audience,” and “scammed” viewers and sponsors. This document has stirred up drama around the streamer, who has since replied to the allegations.

Article continues after ad

CookieLoL allegedly “flirted” with minors

The document contains dozens of screenshots alleging Cookie’s behavior toward underage community members in his Discord server.

These screenshots include him allegedly referring to a minor as a “sexual freak,” referring to himself as “daddy” and the minor as a “pet,” and offering to pay a her for pictures of herself once she turned 18.

The document also has screenshots of a conversation where Cookie admits to sexually assaulting someone he was in a relationship with, saying that he “made that mistake” when he was 16 years old. Cookie later backed up this claim in his response and said that the content showed in the screenshot was true.

Article continues after ad

This led to IKeepItTaco, another League of Legends streamer and former friend of CookieLoL, confronting the streamer directly on January 3, 2021 according to the document. The transcription of their voice call has Cookie vehemently denying any allegations raised against him about flirting with minors, but he did admit to flirting with viewers at the time, according to the document’s transcription.

Cookie also allegedly posted pornographic images and sex toys in the public channels of his Discord, with his moderators having to take action to get those images deleted. Cookie’s very own server has rules against posting sexual content in general chats.

Article continues after ad

The document further alleges that Cookie lied to viewers and sponsors in regards to finances as well, with even his own employees accusing the streamer of being late on payments.

Other screenshots purport to show that Cookie had talked about buying a new car and renting a new apartment while still owing people money.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Additionally, Cookie allegedly scammed multiple sponsors. Screenshots of group DMs show Cookie saying “we are currently hijacking billionaire money” and orchestrating a fleet of bots to fulfill sponsorship quotas for the mobile game Rise of Kingdoms, a strategy he allegedly replicated for Raid: Shadow Legends.

Article continues after ad

RiviBoca

There are also screenshots of a group DM that allege he tried to do the same thing with a Manscaped sponsorship by purchasing products using his own discount code and reselling them to make a profit. The writers of the document have stated that they’re working to make Cookie’s prior sponsors aware of these accusations.

Cookie also had a raffle system in his Discord that incentivized viewers to stick around by giving away skins, with those who are subscribed to his Twitch channel getting additional chances to walk away with some free skins. However, the documents claim that some viewers approached moderators about not getting skins that they had won.

Article continues after ad

CookieLoL responds to the allegations

Following the release of the document, CookieLoL released a statement addressing some of the allegations put up against him.

Though Cookie says he feels “disgusted and absolutely ashamed” for not making sure that one of the minors he talked to wasn’t 18 before discussing sexual acts with her, he also claimed that, due to the legal age of consent in Sweden being 15, he didn’t think it was wrong at the time.

“At the time I had just turned 20 and she was about to turn 17, and I did not think there was anything wrong with sexually flirting with her.”

Article continues after ad

He also admitted to being “extremely creepy” when looking back on the way he interacted with viewers. Cookie addressed the conversation he had about sexually assaulting someone he was in a prior relationship with, admitting that he made a mistake.

“I consider this rape. There is no excuse for this, it was on me to make sure that it is consensual and I failed to do so. I am ashamed to this day. As the screenshot says, I would never make that mistake again.”

Article continues after ad

Cookie concluded by speaking briefly about being “extremely bad with payments” and making promises he couldn’t keep in regards to payment, though he’s yet to comment on the allegations about him scamming sponsors.

CookieLoL has since announced he’s going to go live and discuss the situation on-stream on April 15, 2023.