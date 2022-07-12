What is the Car Wash TikTok trend?

Dylan Horetski . 1 hour ago

TikTok users around the world are seeing the #carwashtrend hashtag going around the platform, but what exactly is it? Here’s everything we know.

Since 2016, TikTok has been an excellent social media platform for viral trends and sounds, and it has even boosted creators to celebrity status.

Trends are commonly accompanied by hashtags, like the currently viral #carwashtrend.

But what exactly is it, and why is it going viral? Here’s everything we know about the trend.

What is the Car Wash trend on TikTok?

The car wash TikTok trend features a variety of people dancing to a song while washing their car. Uploaded on February 2, 2022, ‘Lights’ by Em1r is the soundtrack to the trend with over 240,000 videos using the song at the time of writing.

With those videos, the #carwashtrend hashtag has been viewed over 10 million times since it began gaining popularity, with creators gaining hundreds of thousands of views on their videos.

TikToker sisa_solymosyova took the trend underwater, doing the dance with a sponge and a toy car.

(Click here if TikTok doesn’t load)

While another user, ‘tpg47’ gathered up a group of friends to dance around while they cleaned one of their trucks in the car wash.

At the time of writing, the TikToker has received over 11k views on his video.

(Click here if TikTok doesn’t load)

TikTokers participating in the trend have found their own way to make their video unique, and fans are loving it.

Many are also warning others about the danger of climbing onto a wet car, warning that it will create a slippery surface, and those interested in recreating the viral trend should be extremely careful.

If you want to check out more TikTok trends and other platform news, head over to our hub.