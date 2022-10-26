What is the ‘Cancel Koda’ hashtag on TikTok? Car influencer’s insult leads to backlash

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

Car-focused TikToker ‘Koda’ has sparked backlash from the community after insulting another car influencer’s boyfriend for having scoliosis.

Among the billion users on TikTok are a wide variety of communities like BookTok, ArtistTok, DanceTok, and more.

People generally make friends with one another within these groups and stand together against bullying in most of them. However, that doesn’t mean they’re all drama-free.

The CarTok community is the latest group to deal with drama after Koda, who goes by Mavxmedia28 on TikTok, insulted another creator’s boyfriend for having scoliosis.

What does Cancel Koda mean on TikTok?

The CancelKoda hashtag, which has amassed over six million views at the time of writing, started blowing up after TikToker officially_wide, aka Dalton, posted a video showing the comments made by Koda in a video.

During a conversation with Koda about Sky_z33 (maces2k’s boyfriend), she said: “…He tried so hard to fix himself but nothing will fix his r******d ass back.”

The now-deleted video then shows pictures of Sky’s back with the caption: “Think this is funny? F**k you.”

He followed up with a second video as well, spreading the use of the hashtag as a caption.

Just hours later, Sky responded to the comments in a now-deleted video on his own channel with a sound saying “or… you can go f**k yourself and I’ll keep doing what I’m doing.”

Sky also captioned the video “POV, You come at me for a disability I have ZERO control over. I appreciate every single one of you that has my back.”

Scoliosis is the sideways curvature of the spine, and cases can be either extremely mild or serious, causing noticeable posture deformity.

Koda has set her TikTok account to private since the call-out video and has yet to make a comment about the situation.

If she does though, we’ll be sure to update. Until then, head over to our TikTok section and check out more viral news and other stories.