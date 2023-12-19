What is Taylor Swift’s millennial-core Milk Bar birthday cake?

Taylor Swift rang her 34th birthday in style with a Milk Bar birthday cake, and it resulted in a spike in demand for the tasty treat. Here’s what it is and where you can get one.

Taylor Swift just loves being a millennial. In promoting an extended cut for her Eras Tour movie, which you can now rent at home, she posted a list of performances now available in the new cut, along with a string of emojis.

Article continues after ad

“Troll me all you want about my excessive and literal millennial emoji use,” she wrote, “but A) no one’s prouder to be a millennial and B) it’s my bday and today I am exempt!”

Article continues after ad

To celebrate her 34th birthday, Swift gathered her closest friends and went to town on a scrumptious Milk Bar birthday cake. But what exactly is a Milk Bar birthday cake, and how can you get one? Here’s what we know.

Article continues after ad

Milk Bar Store A Milk Bar cake

What is Taylor Swift’s Milk Bar birthday cake?

Anna McGorman, VP of Culinary for Milk Bar, described the cake as “soaked liberally with clear vanilla extract-spiked whole milk” and “sprinkle-studded, fluffy and buttery.”

She continued, noting how the frosting is “meant to drive a bit of tang (thanks to some cream cheese and sneaky amounts of buttermilk powder/citric acid) for balance.” Then, the crumbs give the cake some “texture and richness.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The Milk Bar cake, apparently, is quintessential millennial-core. A now-viral tweet reads: “When Taylor Swift tells you she loves being a millennial… BELIEVE HER… she had a milk bar cake at her birthday party… in the year 2023.”

Article continues after ad

Where can you order a Milk Bar cake?

Whether you’re a Swiftie or not, you can now order through the Milk Bar website. A six-inch cake is available for $62, as well as a 10-inch version (which Swift ordered) for $140.

If you use the code SWIFTIE, you can get 13% off your order for a limited time only. Get it?

“It’s not a birthday without our cake – just ask Taylor Swift,” reads the cake description.

Article continues after ad

For more entertainment news, keep it locked to Dexerto.