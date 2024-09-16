What is ‘Spotlight’ on Snapchat?

‘Spotlight’ is a feature in the Snapchat app that showcases short-form video content from other users across the world.

Snapchat‘s Spotlight is one of the platform’s most engaging features, designed to bring forward the most creative and entertaining content from users around the world.

Launched in 2020, Spotlight quickly gained popularity by focusing on user-generated content, similar to how other social media apps like TikTok and Instagram’s Reels work.

What is Spotlight and how does it work?

According to Snapchat, “Spotlight is the easiest way to discover the world of Snapchat in one place and see perspectives from across our community.” It highlights the most entertaining Snaps, regardless of who made them.

Article continues after ad

The goal of Spotlight is to give every user, regardless of follower count or popularity, a chance to have their content seen by a broad audience. This democratic approach makes it appealing to creators who may not have a large following but want to share fun or creative content.

Article continues after ad

For regular users, Spotlight is a way to discover trends, popular sounds, and creative perspectives from people all over the world.

How to use Spotlight on Snapchat

To access Spotlight, tap the Spotlight icon located at the bottom right of your screen. You can explore by swiping up and down to navigate through content. For trends, tap the trending button at the top to browse popular Sounds, Lenses, and Topics.

Article continues after ad

If you want to submit your own Snaps to Spotlight, it’s simple. Create a Snap, select ‘Spotlight’ at the top of the ‘Send To’ screen, and tap the ‘Send’ button.

Your Snaps could also appear in Search results and Stories now or in the future, increasing their visibility on and off Snapchat.

If you want to learn more about how to use Snapchat, you can check out some of our other guides, including how to allow camera access on Snapchat and how to make a private story on Snapchat.

Article continues after ad