What is SoundOn? TikTok’s new music platform

TikTok has launched its very own platform for music marketing and distribution, SoundOn, which the company explains will allow creators to build a career and find new fans through TikTok.

Music has always been a fundamental part of TikTok, and many of the app’s most popular ‘sounds’ (short audio segments that can be reused in videos) are popular songs, both new and old.

The platform has also proven to be hugely powerful when it comes to launching the careers of smaller artists, managing to send previously unknown musicians storming through the charts when one of their songs blows up on the app.

TikTok has now announced the launch of their very own distribution platform, SoundOn, which they claim will help artists build both a career and a fanbase.

The SoundOn website describes it as “an all-in-one platform for marketing and distribution, helping you build a career and find new fans through TikTok, exclusive partners (Resso, CapCut), and on other digital streaming platforms through our global distribution service.”

Distribution of music through SoundOn is currently free of charge, as the company says that all transaction fees will be waived.

For in-Bytdeance platforms such as TikTok and Resso, artists are able to obtain 100% royalty for an unlimited time, and for off-Bytedance platforms they will receive 100% royalty in the first year and then 90% in the years following.

SoundOn will also reportedly allow users to, “gain insights about your audiences and fans with advanced dashboards,” and have, “opportunities to work with TikTok creators to vivify your music.”

Global Head of Music at TikTok, Ole Obermann, said: “New artists and musical creators are a vibrant community within TikTok and SoundOn is designed to support them as they take the first steps in their career. Our SoundOn teams will guide creators on their journey to the big stage and bring the expertise and power of TikTok to life for the artist.”

After a period of beta testing, SoundOn is now available in the UK, US, Brazil, and Indonesia.