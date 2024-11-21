What is Parti? New IRL streaming site challenges Twitch & Kick with high earnings

A new streaming platform launched this November and is already offering “official streamer deals” to both beginners and seasoned content creators.

From TikTok to YouTube, Kick, Twitch, and more, there are plenty of streaming platforms to share live updates and videos about your lifestyle.

While these social media platforms have been established for years, a new streaming site, Parti, was officially launched in November 2024.

Parti allows users to livestream and share videos to their channels. Much like its competitor sites, Parti offers streamers a chance to hear from their viewers in a “chat” box.

Article continues after ad

Some categories of interest on the new streaming site include gaming, fitness, music, alternative, IRL, and creative.

In Parti’s official announcement about their launch, they said they intend to give creators the earrings they “deserve.” They noted that regardless of how popular your channel is, they want to ‘open the doors wide’ for users’ continued success.

Article continues after ad

“Hey, streamers! Whether you’re just starting out or already have a crowd of fans, this is your moment,” Parti tweeted. “We’re rolling out official streamer deals for 30 dedicated streamers to become part of the Parti family! Here’s your chance to be part of the next big thing in streaming and earn while you do it.

Article continues after ad

“Whether you’re small, big, or somewhere in between, we’re opening the doors wide. No limits, no bias — just talent, creativity, and a chance to thrive!”

The new streaming service added that small streamers are eligible to earn $1K a month. Top-tier streamers, however, can earn up to $10K a month. As for who Parti considers “mega streamers,” they ask that you contact them by direct message to discuss potential earnings. “We’re ready to work with the biggest names who want to lead this new movement,” they said.

Article continues after ad

After Parti succeeds for a month’s time, they said they’ll pick the 30 winners to offer “official streamer deals” to. “By the end of the month, we’ll look at every streamer who’s joined us, dive into your content, your vibe, and your reach — and start handpicking our winners for official streamer deals,” they said. “We’re ready to give you a spotlight and the earnings you deserve.”

Article continues after ad

Currently, one of the biggest names to begin using Parti’s streaming services is content creator Jack Doherty.