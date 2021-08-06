What is Odysee? New streaming site powered by cryptocurrency

Odysee is a new streaming service that’s looking to provide an alternative to both YouTube and Twitch with an all-new site – one that’s completely powered by crypto.

When it comes to streaming online, Twitch and Youtube are, of course, the biggest names in the game. They’re far from the only ones, though.

One of the newest streaming sites around is Odysee, which launched in late 2020. Unlike Twitch or YouTube, they aim to use cryptocurrency to shake up the typical video/streaming site design.

What is LBRY?

The LBRY cryptocurrency is basically what makes things tick on Odysee. Users can earn credits by simply signing up and performing other tasks clicking around the site, but you’ll need a certain amount to even begin streaming.

If you don’t want to stream, you can still use LBRY to tip creators, stake a claim on your username, or even cash out what you earn – provided it’s enough.

According to creators LBRY, and by extension Odysee, were designed specifically as an alternative to YouTube and Twitch. As we’ve seen in recent months, these sites can and will demonteize creators apparently at will.

“LBRY aims to be an alternative to these sites,” the protocol’s official site states. “Allowing publishers and their fans to interact directly without the risk of demonetization or other meddling.”

How to get started on Odysee

As with any other site, you’ll need a valid email address to sign up to Odysee, and as soon as you’re all registered, you’ll receive a sliver or LBRY to get you started.

Clicking around the site will net you more small gains to get you going, which you can use akin to bits on Twitch for creators, or as we mentioned to cash out yourself.

If you’re interested in Odysee, or simply want to give something other than YouTube or Twitch a shot for once, we highly recommend checking out the site’s info section.

As more and more creators clash with these two dominant video and streaming sites, they could very well look to move to completely new sites. Odysee integrates crypto unlike any other streaming site we’ve seen so far, so it just might be one to keep an eye on.