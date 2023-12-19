What is “marinated Diet Coke”? Trend goes viral on TikTok

According to one TikToker, there’s no beating a “marinated Diet Coke.” But what exactly does this bizarre new trend entail? Here is everything you need to know.

Coca-Cola has become an iconic refreshment that no other soda seems able to match when it comes to popularity and die-hard fanatics.

For those who hail the beverage, multiple factors can influence its taste profiles depending on how you drink it, whether that be in a bottle, can, chilled, or at room temperature.

Article continues after ad

According to one TikToker, however, nothing beats a “marinated Diet Coke”. But what does this latest TikTok trend actually mean and how can you make your own?

Article continues after ad

Kristen, who goes by ‘hauskris‘ on TikTok, took to the social media app to share her excitement over discovering she had a ten-day marinated Diet Coke in the fridge.

“I just got home from a trip that was over a week-long… I don’t know if you guys understand what this means for me — I’ve had a Diet Coke marinating in the fridge for ten days,” Kristen excitedly told her followers. “Ten days!”

Article continues after ad

Preparing a glass cup full of pebbled ice, Kristen explained why this was so significant, “I center myself on the values, principles, and beliefs that the best diet cokes are those that come in a can that have been marinating in the fridge over at least three days.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

According to Kristen, three days is “preferred”, five days is “really good”, and anything over a week is “phenomenal.” If your Diet Coke makes it past two weeks, “we’re talking a really crispy Diet Coke.”

Article continues after ad

Kristen went on to add “true lime” to her drink, despite stating that she values “the beauty of a plain, crisp Diet Coke.” A separate TikTok showed she’ll even bring sachets of citrus with her when ordering a Diet Coke at the drive-thru.

“You know I can’t live without a true lime,” Kristen said, pulling out an additional bag of frozen limes she keeps prepped for the occasion. “This is what’s really going to set this over the edge… do you hear that fizz? That’s the sound of beauty. That’s the sound of deliciousness. That’s the sound of delectable. That’s the sound of a perfect Diet Coke.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The official TikTok account for Diet Coke seemingly agreed, commenting, “Nothing like the first sip of a marinated Diet Coke.”

Whether or not you try this latest trend for yourself, be sure to check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.