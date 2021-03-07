What is Kylie Jenner's Ramen recipe? Influencer's cooking goes viral on TikTok - Dexerto

It looks like feta pasta, TikTok’s favorite dish, might have a new rival, with TikTokers recently becoming obsessed with Kylie Jenner’s recently-resurfaced ramen noodles recipe – with many of them putting their own twist on the dish.

Budding chefs on TikTok have certainly been having their day recently, with various food trends and recipes such as feta pasta and vegan chicken both going viral on the app. TikTokers’ latest obsession is with ramen, except they are putting makeup mogul Kylie Jenner’s iconic twist on it.

Advertisement

Where did the trend come from?

Kylie Jenner originally shared her ramen noodles recipe in a very 2016 way: she posted about it on her Snapchat story, captioning a photo of her dish saying: “I added butter, garlic powder and an egg to my ramen noodles. What do you add?”

At the time, college students up and down the country were rushing to replicate her quick and easy dish, and now with TikTok’s growing food scene, it looks like the recipe has resurfaced, with the tag ‘kyliejennerramen’ amassing 12.4 million views on the app.

Advertisement

TikTok makes ramen recipe go viral

Over on TikTok, users have, as usual, been adding their own twists to the recipe, with popular additions including parsley and Trader Joe’s Everything But the Bagel Seasoning (a brand of seasoning that blends together minced garlic, poppy seeds, sesame seeds, coarse salt and minced onion).

TikTok user Vane’s recipe and rating of the dish received 2.4 million views. In her enthusiastic video, she added ingredients such as spicy chicken seasoning.

Advertisement

Another popular iteration of the recipe, which has 2 million views on TikTok, is done by user Kaitlin Gates. In her twist on the dish, she adds chicken flavoring and parsley to the core ingredients.

Advertisement

How do you make Kylie Jenner’s ramen noodles?

If you want to try making the dish for yourself, it is quick, easy and affordable. The only ingredients you will need are instant ramen, an egg, garlic powder and butter.

Advertisement

Feel free to also add some of your own extra ingredients like parsley and Trader Joe’s seasoning!

Kylie Jenner Ramen Recipe

Firstly, you need to cook the ramen as per the instructions on your instant ramen packaging. Then, you should pour your ramen into the pan and mix it in with an egg. If your instant ramen comes with a seasoning packet, or you have your own seasoning like Trader Joe’s, this is the point where you would add that in. If not, skip to Step 4. Stir the butter into your ramen. Add the garlic powder to your ramen and, if needed, parsley.

Enjoy!