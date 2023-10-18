What is Girl Measuring on TikTok?

The girl measuring hack is the latest ‘girl’ trend to make the rounds on TikTok. If you’re out of the loop, here’s everything you need to know about it.

Short-form video app TikTok has become the breeding ground for various trends, challenges, and viral movements that capture the attention of millions of users across the world.

Throughout 2023, several ‘girl’ trends have taken the platform by storm, including the infamous ‘Girl Dinner’ phenomenon, the ‘lazy girl job’ fad, and the popular ‘girl math’ logic.

The most recent one to garner traction on TikTok is the ‘Girl Measuring’ DIY trend, which highlights a communal nod to the quirky ways people – especially women – find creative solutions in everyday situations. Here’s everything to know about it.

Girl Measuring TikTok trend explained

The ‘Girl Measuring’ trend revolves around people using their arms and hands as makeshift rulers to gauge the dimensions of rooms, lengths of walls, or sizes of furniture pieces.

TikToker @amurphyrn was one of the first content creators to popularize it on the platform, writing on her video, “Girl math is fun but don’t forget about girl measuring.”

In the clip, she showed the “mathematically unstoppable” technique of using her fingers to pinpoint the middle of the wall she wants to hang a frame on. Her post has since gone viral with 17.4 million views, as many commenters found this method relatable.

Inspired by amurphyrn, popular TikTok account girls posted a clip of a woman using her arms to determine the length of a wall. “The only way to measure anything,” they wrote in the caption.

Content creator ourhme_ also joined the trend, revealing in her video that she uses her arms to accurately gauge if a table would fit in a specific spot. “60% of the time it works every time,” she said.

At the time of writing, the hashtag for “girl measuring” has racked up over 21.5 million views on TikTok, with the DIY hack continuing to pick up traction on the app.